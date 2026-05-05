Experienced Management Consultant (Finance Due Diligence)
Deloitte AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
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Job Description
Within M&A Transaction Services, we are looking for a management consultant with close to 10 years of experience of performing financial due diligence services at leading management consultancy firm.
You will work in a dedicated team serving our private equity and large corporate clients in assessing acquisition and divestment opportunities, analyzing business plans and assessing historical financial track record and accounting aspects of the deal. Our projects often involve many service offerings from Deloitte and other advisors in a dynamic environment.
You will help evaluate investment decisions and manage identified risks of the transaction as well as assessment of valuation drivers of the business. As an experienced management consultant, you may be part of our extended leadership team and coach junior staff in their career. You will also participate and lead business development opportunities of your choice.
Qualifications
A graduate degree, MBA/Master's degree or equivalent
Approximately 8+ years ' experience from performing finance due diligence services at a leading management consulting firm
Experience working towards the Swedish and international markets
Experience of proven leadership from client engagements
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English are required - Swedish is meritorious
Willing to be flexible with work travel Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19
E-post: vbornebusch@deloitte.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deloitte AB
(org.nr 556271-5309)
Kungstensgatan 18 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9892511