Experienced Hardware Test Engineers to new R&D site Stockholm

At Axis, we've always been about pushing the boundaries in pursuit of innovating for a smarter, safer world. We do this by developing IP-based products and innovations for security and video surveillance. This spring we will open a new R&D Office in Stockholm. We're looking for experienced Hardware Test Engineers to help us develop more network tech innovations. Don 't miss out on the opportunity to be among the first to join the new site!
Who is your future team?
We develop products with significant innovation possibilities to meet market demands. The portfolio includes multi-directional cameras, panoramic cameras, modular cameras, thermal cameras, explosion protected cameras, specialty cameras, and mechanical accessories.
Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. If you are a person that likes to get involved, make a difference, and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will feel at home with us.
What you 'll do as an Experienced Hardware Test Engineer
You will play an essential role in seeking out the causes of errors and coming up with, and sharing, creative solutions across our organization. You'll build a network, conduct deep analysis, and shape ways of hands-on testing in Lund, Stockholm and at Testing institutes.
The daily work can be anything from Performing impact tests to analyze the product performance in different simulated environments
Initially there will be some traveling to HQ in Lund.
Who are you?
You are curious, have a great passion for technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere.
You also have Relevant education in engineering (Bachelors or Master's degree level). Knowledge of mechanical test & verification on a system level is meriting. We believe you have a personal drive and want to take an active part in establishing our new Stockholm Office.
What Axis have to offer:
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in Stockholm. On one hand, having the advantages of being a small and agile site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
We want you to enjoy working with us, and we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika every day, Friday cake, company bonus, attractive wellness benefits, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis; our products and solutions, our company culture, and what working at Axis is really like. Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Join us! We go through applications continuously so don't wait - apply today!
If you have any questions, or would like to know more, reach out to recruiting manager Mikael Andersson at +46 46 272 2246 Ersättning
