Experienced Hardware DevOps Engineer (Lund & Cambridge)
2025-01-07
Job Description:
You will be working on the cutting edge of Arm IP, you will take part in crafting technology that powers the next generation of mobile apps, portable devices, home automation, smart cities, self-driving cars, and much more!
This position can be either located in Cambridge or Lund.
Responsibilities:
As part of our growing and versatile team, you'll contribute to the development and verification of groundbreaking ML and Neural Network hardware. Collaborating with experts across global design centers, you'll drive impactful projects and help deliver Arm's next-generation IP using the most sophisticated tools and methodologies.
As a hardware DevOps engineer, you will make a difference by driving the design and implementation of innovative automation solutions, pushing beyond what the hardware industry normally does in areas like containerization, infrastructure-as-code, cloud-based compute and cloud-based distributed data management, contributing to the quality of the products and an efficient engineering environment. You will also collaborate across Arm wide teams and forums. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of modern CI/CD practices, cloud infrastructure, and digital hardware design and verification workflows.
We are looking for you who has a strong curiosity about programming and a talent for writing proven code and have the ability to tackle problems and understand sophisticated systems. You will be supporting engineers across teams so you excellent written and verbal communication skills will come in hand, together with your vast experience in planning and making realistic effort and timescale estimates.
Required Skills and Experience :
Experience working with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Gerrit, Docker, Artifactory
Knowledge of Infrastructure-as-Code such as Terraform, Puppet, Ansible, CloudFormation
Proficient using scripting languages such as Python, Bash, Perl, Groovy
Confirmed strong delivery record in automation of engineering environments at scale
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
Knowledge of digital hardware and some hardware description language
Experience in RTL simulation and verification
Knowledge of machine learning / AI fundamentals
In Return:
With offices around the world, Arm is a diverse organisation of dedicated, innovative and highly proficient engineers. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment, Arm offers a competitive benefits package including private medical insurance, 30 days of annual leave, sabbatical, supplementary pension, wellness benefits. We have a hybrid working approach where we offer people the flexibility to work part time from home and part time from the office.
