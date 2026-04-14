Experienced Gameplay Programmer
Hacksaw Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hacksaw Studios AB i Stockholm
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio focused on creating innovative, high-quality gaming experiences. With a focus on performance and precision, we bring ideas to life through technical expertise and creative collaboration. We have wide distribution, and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
To continue scaling our development efforts, we are looking for an experienced Gameplay Programmer with a focus on frontend development to join our growing team.
The Role
As an Experienced Gameplay Programmer at Hacksaw Studios, you will play a central role in shaping how our games feel, behave, and perform. You will work closely with designers, artists, and other engineers to build engaging gameplay experiences and ensure our games deliver the level of quality and responsiveness players expect.
This role is focused on gameplay and frontend development, where performance, responsiveness, and visual polish are critical. You will be part of a tight-knit development team where collaboration and ownership are highly valued.
Your key responsibilities include:
Design and implement gameplay systems and features for new and existing games.
Translate game design concepts into responsive, high-quality gameplay experiences.
Work closely with designers and product owners to iterate on gameplay and player experience.
Maintain and extend our internal game development framework.
Write clean, maintainable, and high-performance code.
Participate in code reviews and technical discussions within the development team.
Collaborate with other engineers across teams.
What We're Looking For:
2+ years of professional software development experience, with several years in the game industry.
Strong experience with gameplay programming or interactive systems.
Experience with one or more programming languages commonly used in game development such as C#, C++, Haxe, TypeScript, or JavaScript.
A strong focus on performance, responsiveness, and player experience.
Ability to take ownership of systems and features from concept to release.
Experience working in cross-disciplinary teams with designers and artists.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Nice-to-have:
Shader programming experience.
3d programming experience, such as OpenGL.
Experience in debugging.
Social gaming experience.
Professional experience within the gaming industry.
Personal or professional experience with AI assisted development.
What We Offer
Close collaboration with developers.
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Work with experienced, passionate colleagues in the gaming industry.
Real influence, ownership, and personal growth opportunities.
Wellbeing perks including wellness allowance.
Practical Details
This is an on-site position in Stockholm.
Unfortunately, we cannot assist with relocation or visa sponsorship.
Ready to Join the Game Makers?
Apply now! We review applications on a rolling basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hacksaw Studios AB
(org.nr 559134-8890) Jobbnummer
9853671