Experienced Function Developer in Vehicle Motion Management
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-05-18
Are you passionate about changes and innovations and want to be part of a paradigm shift in the development of transport and mobility solutions?
Now you have the possibility to join a stimulating and dynamic global work environment in an energetic professional team with strong teamwork.
Do you think it sounds interesting; this could be the job for You!
The role:
Within Vehicle Motion Management, we develop system solutions and functionalities in the areas of dynamics, estimation of motion and mass but also centralized control of the vehicle motion, including redundant systems. This position is within the Vehicle motion state estimation group; working with different kinds of estimation, such as motion estimation both for tractor and combination with trailer, estimation of mass, offset of steering and tyre properties. Inputs from different types of sensors are used, but also radars and cameras are something we foresee for the future.
Furthermore, different types of event detection, like roll over and tire blow out are areas we are exploring. Future challenge would be within functional safety connected to redundancy and centralization of today's distributed systems.
In the position as function developer in this group, you will:
Set and negotiate requirements on the function and with the stakeholders
Perform system design of the function at a high level in consideration to system safety, scalability and reliability
Design and develop functions for vehicle state estimations
Test scenarios in simulation as well as real test environment
Analysis of test results and measurements to optimize the functionality
Collaborate closely with own team
Contribute to roadmap for the product area
Who are you!
We believe that you have a strength in critical thinking, logical design and have worked with control systems design. You have a good understanding of automotive systems and application software development and the related environment. You have the ability to collect data, define problems, establish facts and draw conclusions along with being creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve to have the best solutions for our customers. You have a positive outlook and collaborative mindset.
Personal attributes
As a person, you are a team player with a positive mind-set and you know the various challenges of application development. You have a pro-active outlook and don't get stopped by small obstacles but instead look for a way through or around them. A customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, you care about quality and consider all the ways your product could be (ab)used, allow yourself to be inspired, have a "can do" attitude and take pride in your work.
Being resilient is important. Meaning to be able to rebound from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.
Have the ability to effectively build formal and informal relationship networks inside and outside the organization.
Eager to take ownership of own and teams' area and deliveries and thereby take accountability.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
Education
M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar
Experience
3-7 years of experience in embedded SW development
Experience from Agile development
Automotive experience
Knowledge
Knowledge in one or more of the following C, C++, C#, Qt/QML, Python, Linux, Matlab / Simulink
Deep knowledge of vehicle dynamics (or dynamical systems in general), sensor fusion and signal processing techniques (e.g., different types of Kalman filters, recursive least squares filter, Luenberger observer, etc)
Knowledge of Automotive CAN protocol
Autosar knowledge
Knowledge of Test case development
Functional testing using CANoe, CANAlyser and ATI Vision
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success. If they light your inner fire, you might be the right person for our great team!
In case you have any questions, feel free to contact Nicolas Andersson, Group Manager, Vehicle Motion Control- nicolas.andersson@volvo.com
