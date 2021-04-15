Experienced full stack Azure Software Engineer - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Company DescriptionThe H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Technology development in combination of new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. In order to cater for the individual needs of customers, Business Tech delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.Job DescriptionIn the Customer Fulfilment domain, you will be part of our Inventory Optimization Product Area. Here you will be working in a small and agile team with the latest .net Azure technology and tools with the goal to build a brand new cutting-edge micro services architecture to bring intelligence and flexibility to our delivery offer management process. The Delivery Offer Management product aim to personalize our online customer delivery experience by providing optimized delivery times and delivery options worldwide and across all our brands to our online customers. Being part of the H&M Group's core e-commerce will require a very solid craftsmanship to fulfil the requirements on performance, uptime, and user experience, which will give you a fantastic challenge!You will be part of our agile product team located in Stockholm, developing the solution together with our software engineers, product owner and business expert by iterating towards an MVP. The team is part of the newly formed Business tech organization and the customer fulfilment domain which covers all areas of logistics within the H&M group.We believe that you have vast experience within .net/Azure development and architecture, and that you love to code, excel technically and at the same time have a "keep it simple" mindset. You like to share your knowledge and find pleasure in mentoring more junior engineers. You feel confident to take on a big technical, as well as DevOps, responsibility for the product and evolve the solution in the most strategical way. Since our product is dependent on collaboration with several other product teams, we also think that you are an outgoing person that don't hesitate to reach out to colleagues in other teams to discuss solutions.ResponsibilitiesAzure .net test driven development and design, both backend and frontend.Translate product strategy and objectives into suitable, maintainable, and scalable solutionsWorkflow and testing practices.Collaborate closely with the product owner and other cross-functional teams, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutions.Work with professional Agile software engineering principles and best practices for the full software development life cycle.Mentor and up-skill more junior engineers.DevOps, production environment operations and analyze production incidents.QualificationsMust have:Have at least 6 years of work experience as a full stack .net software engineer.Good experience from developing Azure solutions.Skilled in front-end and back-end development.Experience from working agile.Good knowledge within Cloud micro service architecture (Azure).Great solution design and database modelling skills.Experience with the full Software Development Life Cycle.Fluent in English both written and verbal.Good to have:Experience implementing new architecture at scale.Experience from Azure DevOps, for example building optimized deployment pipelines, continuous integration, and deployment.Test automation and integration testing.Experience within Docker.Experience from mentoring junior developers.Dev lead experience.Additional InformationIf this sounds exciting to you, come join the journey and build the future with us!