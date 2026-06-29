Experienced Electronics Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Axis is a world-leading company in an industry that belongs to the future. We love innovation and new ideas, especially when they come from our own employees. We believe that it is our encouragement of independent thinking, openness and cooperation that has brought us to the position we are in today. We are now looking for a creative Electronics Engineer with great passion for product development and audio to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
Axis' development teams are small, dynamic and take responsibility for their own areas of expertise. We work agile, with a lot of freedom to control how we want to work and of course the team has a lot of fun together. We work in cross-functional teams with electronics, firmware and mechanics in close collaboration. At the New Business department, we are creative and innovative, and we look forward to contributing with this both in our daily work but also when we have other activities such as Innovation Days a few times a year. We develop several products at the forefront of technology that complement Axis' video offering and through that offer Axis's customers the best products, services, and solutions.
What you will do as an Electronics Engineer:
You will work as an Electronics Engineer in our audio projects where you are involved in all the development phases of the project such as concept, design, verification and certification. As an Electronics Engineer, your primary responsibilities will include, but not limited to, schematic design, verification of circuit boards and how they perform together with the product as a whole. However, you will not be responsible for the layout design or the firmware development.
The role requires a large portion of collaboration and compromise with different disciplines such as mechanics, firmware, PCB-CAD, project management, purchasing, production, specifiers, suppliers, etc. to find the best overall solution.
In the role as an Electronics Engineer, you will also:
Be an important part of fulfilling Axis' high ambitions regarding quality for our customers. This you will do through continuous improvement work and further development of the tools and working methods that the electronics groups jointly use within Axis.
Together with product owners and our team, be involved in driving innovation and further development of our audio products.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced Electronics Engineer with a genuine interest in technology, and you always strive to learn new things. You have a strong drive to reach the goal, and you are passionate about good, modern technical solutions.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
Relevant experience and a university degree in electronics.
Good knowledge in electronics design and electronic verification.
Used to develop products, from idea to volume production.
What Axis have to offer
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, and your very own Axis bicycle. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ.
We believe in sustainability, equality, and inclusion. Read more here.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Jonathan Toft at +46 46 272 18 00. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9983597