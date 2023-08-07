Experienced Electronics Engineer
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology.
At Axis we are now looking for experienced Electronic Engineers to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
What Axis can offer you
At Axis in Lund we cover the whole range from idea to finished product. Innovation, design, test, industrialization. At your disposal you have one of the largest test labs in Sweden.
At Axis you will be a part of a fantastic team with colleagues who want to succeed with you. Our teams consist of engineers with broad and mixed competences, both senior and recently graduated students.
We want you to grow both in your expertise and personal development. Here you have great support from an extensive learning and development organization.
Axis strives to give every individual personal responsibility and possibility to develop. It's not only your own development you can influence, but we also offer great opportunities to influence all features of the product. Together we develop among the best products on the market within security.
Who are you?
As a person you are curious and enthusiastic and is always looking to learn and take on new challenges. You have at least a few years' experience within the field and are passionate about electronics. You are a team driven person with a positive mindset, and you love sharing ideas and knowledge with others around you.
You have a passion for product development, from first idea to when you stand with the product in your hand. You like to challenge old truths and to develop new innovative products.
Finally, and most important of all, you love to be part of a creative and happy team that delivers extraordinary products.
What you'll do here:
As an electronic engineer at Axis you will work with product development in areas such as network cameras, network speakers and access systems. For the full range of products please visit www.axis.com/en-gb/products-and-solutions
to find out more!
In our project teams we work close together with mechanical engineers, firmware developers and many other internal functions such as quality, production, and sourcing. You will be responsible for the electronic design in your product which includes schematics design, component selection including supplier contacts, testing, production support and certifications. You are part of the project all the way from concept phase until the product is delivered to the market.
Who is your future team?
At Axis we have thirteen teams of talented and innovative electronics engineers. In our teams we work close together, share our knowledge, and support each other. We are working cross functionally in projects to develop and deliver world class products!
Together with you, we will find the best suited opportunity within our teams.
Ready to Act?
