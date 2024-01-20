Experienced Durability Test Engineer
2024-01-20
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
ransport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Durability Test Engineer
Pioneering the Future of Trucks at Volvo
Are you eager to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of exceptional trucks at Volvo? Do you envision yourself thriving in an environment that challenges you to blend your theoretical expertise with hands-on innovation? If so, this opportunity might just be tailor-made for you!
Join our vibrant team
Step into the dynamic world of Durability and Safety Testing at Volvo, where you'll become an integral part of a welcoming, proficient team driven by passion. We foster an atmosphere of optimism, fostering knowledge exchange and embracing openness. Our team comprises dedicated durability and passive safety test engineers, alongside a measurement engineer, all striving to craft the finest trucks globally. We're on a mission to create a safer, more sustainable and more productive future. Moreover, we're currently amid an exhilarating reconstruction of our laboratory - our most significant investment yet. The lab is expanding and equipped with cutting-edge technology, poised to test new and future innovations.
Your role and impact
As a Durability Test Engineer, you'll wield considerable influence in shaping the development of the world's best trucks! Your primary focus involves conducting tests and measurements with a durability-centric approach. You'll collaborate within cross-functional networks to strategize and plan tests and measurements. Your role includes ensuring robust test methodologies to scrutinize and identify potential risks with test objects. Close collaboration with the product owners will be pivotal. Most testing occurs within our internal durability laboratory, complemented by vehicle data acquisition at our proving ground.
Who we're looking for
We believe success in this role hinges on a genuine passion for the automotive industry and mechanical testing. If you're naturally curious about how things work and possess a penchant for hands-on work, you could be the perfect fit. A creative mindset, coupled with a proactive "can-do" attitude, is highly valued. Additionally, we seek individuals who embody:
• Dedication and a strong sense of ownership in their work
• Strong communication and organizational skills and the ability to foster collaborative relationships
• You adapt to change and challenges and are keen to improve and develop new skills
What are your background?
• Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
• At least 5 years of experience in automotive durability testing
• Proficiency in data acquisition systems
• Familiarity with performing tests with hydraulic and pneumatic actuators for applying the load into the device under testing
• Proficient verbal and written communication skills in English
Do you have any questions? Let's talk!
Reach out to Hjalmar Sandberg, Group Manager, Durability & Safety Testing, at Phone: +46 739 028 385.
Last application date 21st january 2024.
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3445-42199847". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Hjalmar Sandberg +46 739 028 385 Jobbnummer
8408264