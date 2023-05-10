Experienced Drug Delivery Scientist - Formulation
2023-05-10
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big, and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
We continually push the boundaries of science to deliver medicines that treat diseases across our main therapy areas. Through our integration with Alexion, this now includes expanding the limits of scientific research to better understand rare diseases and to discover new life-changing treatments for them.
Pharmaceutical Sciences is a department within AstraZeneca Biopharmaceutical R&D. The Pharmaceutical Sciences' mission is to transform molecules into investigational medicines, meeting the unmet needs of future patients. Advanced Drug Delivery is a department in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules, peptides oligonucleotides to RNA based therapeutics across AstraZeneca's therapy areas and our mission is to transform diverse modalities into investigational medicines.
We are now looking for a Drug Delivery Scientist with strong expertise in the formulation and intracellular drug delivery sciences to work on delivering new modalities for gene therapy. The position is based at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. With more than 2 800 employees from over 70 different countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work.
What You'll do
In this role you will be working on gene therapy projects closely interacting with colleagues in other functions. You will be responsible for designing and characterization of formulations carrying nucleic acids, and guiding others in such activities. You will be working in close collaboration with peers in the Advanced Drug Delivery teams in Sweden, UK, and US. You will continuously improve existing and build new end to end platform drug delivery systems (such as LNPs). You will expand our characterization and testing capabilities.
We are seeking an ambitious scientist with a strong foundation in the delivery sciences and a specialization in the formulation and cell biology sciences as well as a great passion for working in project teams and mentoring junior scientist in experimental science. If you have a background in gene therapy drug delivery and you are committed to developing your career in the pharmaceutical sciences - this will be the role for you!
Essential for the role
*
PhD degree in pharmaceutical sciences, chemistry or a related discipline
*
Strong technical knowledge of nucleic acid-based delivery technologies (analytics)
*
Experience in formulating colloidal products such as lipid nanoparticles, polymeric delivery systems, other nanoparticle technologies in an industrial setting
*
Ability to design and characterize formulations carrying biological cargos
*
Practical experience with cell-based and in vivo assays to assess the performance of nanomedicines
*
Strong record of scientific excellence evidenced by publications, patents, and conference presentations
Desirable for the role
*
Good knowledge of CRISPR-related biology
*
Thorough understanding of principles, applications and management of Safety Health and Environment (SHE)
Are you ready to make a difference? Send in your application, and we'll make it happen together.
For more information about the position please contact Joanna Rejman, at joanna.rejman@astrazeneca.com
We encourage you to send your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible, but no later than 31 May.
