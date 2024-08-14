Experienced Designer - EY wavespace
2024-08-14
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we're counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.
Join us at EY wavespace Nordics!
At EY wavespace we give our clients the freedom and space to reimagine what's possible. We help to reframe their thinking, identify the true challenge, and design the tools to help them think through that challenge - ultimately, solving problems together, faster. EY wavespace offers immersive, dynamic and collaborative experiences that can reimagine processes, test resilience in alternative futures, generate alignment and momentum. Surrounded by diverse thinking from across the global EY network and beyond, and grounded in advanced collaborative design methodologies, EY wavespace is ideally positioned to go beyond purely rational solutions. This approach facilitates transformation with minimal friction by addressing the political and emotional dynamics at play, enabling rapid problem-solving, as a team.
We are looking for a dynamic individual to join our team as a Senior Experience Designer in the Nordic EY wavespace team. In this role, you will leverage cutting-edge human-centred design methods and our proprietary EY wavespace experience design framework to create and deliver exceptional client experiences. Working closely with clients across diverse market segments, you will play a pivotal role in supporting business development efforts.
Join us and become part of a high-performing team where your contributions to a global network of ambitious designers and business strategists will help shape strategic initiatives across the Nordics, reinforcing EY's position as the preferred partner in the market.
Essential Functions of the Job
1. Design exceptional experiences:
Design and deliver interactive and impactful client experiences, both virtual and in person, using EY wavespace-approved and emerging human-centred design methodologies.
Play a key role in collaborative design meetings to uncover the client's objectives, underlying organizational challenges, and desired outcomes. Do this in a way that allows clients the space to learn, explore, courageously discuss, challenge and problem solve, all whilst building trust and teamwork amongst participants.
2. Facilitate experiences
Understand what is required to facilitate a successful experience and have an ability to navigate challenging and political discussions and viewpoints. Hold the room with presence, eloquence, gravitas, confidence, empathy, and humour.
3. Manage projects
Accountable to co-lead all aspects of managing, co-designing and delivering EY wavespace experiences. Work closely with EY colleagues, the client and the assigned EY wavespace team. Determine objectives and manage scope. Establish and monitor milestones and deadlines. Negotiate changes and mediate conflicts. Manage and reduce risk.
4. Stakeholder engagement
Build relationships with key accounts and support EY wavespace's demand generation strategy to build and execute on pipeline opportunities across countries.
Act as an ambassador of EY wavespace processes and ways of working and will be expected to inspire others through action - both internally and with clients.
Must be able to work within a matrixed organization.
Skills and attributes for success
Capability Requirements
Professional experience in applying design methodologies for collaborative experience design (i.e. collaborative design, experience design, systems design, design thinking.)
Ability to quickly understand different client objectives and use creative problem-solving skills to translate objectives into engaging experiences
Strong ability to handle and resolve conflict in real-time
Genuine drive to proactively shape the role and experience
Good communicator, both verbally and in written text, in English - preferably a Nordic language, too.
Business acumen and commercial awareness
Bachelor's degree or above in a relevant field
Ideally, you'll also have
Experience in working directly with senior stakeholders
Experience with one of the following or similar: UX design, user research, wireframing, Psychology and Behavioural Science, Foresight & Futures Thinking, workshop design, strategy design and/or implementation
Enthusiasm for investigating and learning new design techniques
Experience with collaboration software (i.e. Miro//Mural)
What we offer
At EY, we pride ourselves on setting a high professional standard, while maintaining a friendly and inclusive working culture. As one of the Nordics' most preferred employers, we provide great career opportunities in an environment where professional development is prioritized and valued. Plus, we offer our employees:
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
To learn more about what EY offers, please follow us on ey.com/sv_se/careers, social media, ey.com/sv_se/careers/karriarbloggen.
If you can demonstrate that you meet the criteria above, please submit your application for the role. In your application we request a letter of motivation, CV and a portfolio or relevant case studies that demonstrates the experience and skillset you can bring to the team.
Application deadline is 15th of September 2024. However, we are review applications and are hiring on a rolling basis - so don't wait with your application.
If you have any questions or need more information about the position, please do not hesitate to contact Tom Barette at tom.barette@se.ey.com
. For any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
We look forward to your application!
