Experienced Data Scientist in Computational Chemistry
2024-04-25
Do you have a background in computational or theoretical chemistry or natural sciences, with a great passion for scientific computing and workflow development? Are you also enthusiastic about deriving knowledge from computational chemistry applications and data-based modelling? At AstraZeneca, we are looking for an individual like you to implement transformative computational workflows to drive predictive chemistry and the digital transformation.
We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical business, and our innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Our aim is to work towards a cure for some of the world's most complex diseases.
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca delivers the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and drug products. In essence, we are working "from molecule to medicine" to develop medicines for our patients today and tomorrow.
The Data Science and Modelling department within Pharmaceutical Sciences is developing predictive chemistry strategies along our digital transformation strategy to drive innovation and optimization of the drug development process through data, machine learning, and computational modelling driven decision making.
We now have an exciting opportunity for a senior data insight analyst or associate principal data insight analyst role in scientific workflow development, depending on your background and experience in one of our data science teams based in Gothenburg, Sweden and Macclesfield, United Kingdom. The role could be placed either in Gothenburg or Macclesfield.
Accountabilities:
In this role, you will engage with key internal and external stakeholders to identify and validate impactful solutions. You will provide scientific leadership and drive innovation. You will be at the forefront of the digital transformation within AstraZeneca, turning ideas into life-changing medicines.
Typical responsibilities in this role
Develop and assess computational chemistry and AI-driven predictive models and workflows for their application in drug development.
Critical benchmark, validate, compare, and update state-of-the-art computational chemistry workflow solutions.
Work collaboratively to link and co-develop database and dashboard solution for computational results used in drug project development.
Guide IT partners in developing web-based software application interfaces.
Represent the DS&M team in IT relations and developments.
Essential Skills/Experience:
PhD in computational or theoretical chemistry/physics. For the associate principal data insight analyst role, we expect you to have +5 year post-PhD experience
Understanding of chemical reactivity, catalysis, and/or crystallization
Excellent knowledge of cheminformatics packages such as RDkit
Excellent knowledge of Python programming
Proficiency in Github and version handling
Desirable Skills/Experience:
Good knowledge in statistics and machine learning applications
Experience of implementing workflows on high performance compute cluster through integration of job schedulers
Good knowledge of workflow management software such as PipelinePilot, Knime, or similar
Experience from the pharmaceutical industry
To be a successful candidate, you should have excellent communication skills, written and spoken, be a self-motivated person and possess a great teamwork capability.
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. Here we have the potential to grow our pipeline and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world. We are committed to making a difference by fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs.
Are you ready to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives? Join us at AstraZeneca and be part of a dedicated Research & Development team. Apply now! Welcome with your application; CV and cover letter, no later than May 12th, 2024.
