Experienced dairyman wanted for a small dairy in Sweden
2025-03-17
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
Murboannas Dairy is beautifully situated in the countryside of Murbo in Dalarna in central Sweden. The dairy, which was started in 2017, produces award-winning cheeses, and has received awards in the World Cheese Awards but also a number of Swedish awards.
Murboannas is now looking for an experienced and skilled dairyman who wants to contribute to developing Murboannas to more success.
Job duties You will actively work with cheese production, you will also have a leadership role over our production staff and also develop our range, which currently consists of 12 types of cheese. You will work in a team with our owner/CEO Mats Reyier to work together on visions and development of the dairy.
You will work in modern and easy-to-work premises, built in 2017.
Accommodation Opportunity to live near the dairy is available.
Language You must speak good English (or Swedish)
Other We are located in the countryside so access to a driver's license is an advantage.
About Murboannas
We are a small but growing dairy, currently making about 7500 kg of cheese per year, from cow's milk that we get from a farm next door. The production is divided into 10-12 different varieties, long-aged hard cheeses, white mold cheese, blue mold cheeses and linen-washed cheeses as well as salads and grilled cheese.
We currently have a total of 8 full-time employees and a large number of seasonal employees who work in the Restaurant and Cafe. We have several nationalities in our workforce, which is why we speak English within the staff group.
Murboannas is a tourist destination with a Shop and Restaurant/Café. We organize events of various kinds, from concerts to markets and entrepreneurial activities. We have about xxxx visitors annually and are constantly developing with more visitors and increased sales as a result.
Murbo
Murbo is located 10 minutes from Borlänge Center, 10 minutes from the alpine resort Romme Alpin, a few minutes from the Gyllbergen nature reserve with hiking trails and ski trails. 30 kilometers away is the World Heritage city of Falun and Lake Runn with a rich boating life and long-distance skating rinks.
For more information and application, contact
CEO Mats Reyiermats@murboannas.se
