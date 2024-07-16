Experienced Cook - Indian and Pakistani Cuisine
2024-07-16
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
Visa alla jobb hos Aaimas AB i Falun
About Us: Aaima Kitchen is a vibrant and welcoming restaurant known for its authentic Indian and Pakistani dishes. We are committed to providing our customers with a delightful dining experience through our rich, flavorful, and traditional recipes.
Job Description: We are looking for a skilled and passionate Cook who specializes in Indian and Pakistani cuisine. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in preparing a variety of traditional dishes, possess a deep understanding of the spices and flavors that define these cuisines, and have a dedication to maintaining high standards of food quality and presentation.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and cook a wide range of traditional Indian and Pakistani dishes, including appetizers, main courses, and desserts.
Ensure the authenticity of flavors by using the right combination of spices and ingredients.
Maintain a clean and organized kitchen environment, adhering to all food safety and hygiene standards.
Manage inventory, including ordering and stocking ingredients and supplies.
Collaborate with kitchen staff to ensure timely and efficient service.
Develop and experiment with new recipes to enhance the menu.
Assist in training and mentoring junior kitchen staff.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Cook specializing in Indian and Pakistani cuisine.
In-depth knowledge of traditional cooking techniques and ingredients used in Indian and Pakistani dishes.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Strong attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality dishes.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Culinary certification or relevant training is a plus.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary based on experience.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A supportive and friendly work environment.
Employee discounts on meals.
How to Apply: If you are passionate about Indian and Pakistani cuisine and have the experience to match, we would love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your relevant experience to info@aaimakitchen.se
Join us at Aaima Kitchen and be a part of a team dedicated to delivering an exceptional culinary experience!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15
E-post: info@aaimakitchen.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556845-8847)
Åsgatan 20 C (visa karta
)
FALUN
AaimaKitchen
8803705