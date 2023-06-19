Experienced consultants to Finance & Performance
2023-06-19
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 415,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
Deloitte's business area Consulting is a market leader in Sweden and works together with decision-makers in both global and local organizations. We support organizations in their challenges regarding strategy issues and in the implementation of complex transformations that often include major business-driven IT changes. We also support organizations to make progress on their journey toward long-term sustainability and value creation.
In Deloitte Sweden's Finance Strategy & Performance, the team delivers the industry-leading knowledge and solutions to help finance professionals manage complexities and provide insights to drive profitability and growth.
Practitioner
Within Finance Strategy & Performance you work with business and digital driven transformations of the finance function in large companies and organizations. You support the client in handling complex questions, often in connection to technology, and your projects can include the whole journey from defining a strategy to the final implementation.
Qualifications
2-5 years of relevant work experience in Finance Strategy & Performance
A deep understanding of finance-related processes
Strong knowledge in the field of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)
Genuine interest for new technologies and how they can be applied and create value for finance
Strong analytical skills and an ambition to find the best solution as well as an ability to communicate and build relationships with different stakeholders
Strong inner drive and a genuine interest to develop both yourself and others
Excellent written and verbal ability in Swedish and English. Any additional language is considered a plus
Additional Information
We offer
At Deloitte we focus on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths. By on-the-job learning experiences, formal development programs at Deloitte University and support from a personal coach, you will have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout your career.
The way of working at Deloitte - our commitment to you
At Deloitte we foster a collaborative culture where talented individuals can produce their best work. We value innovative thinking, diverse insights and a genuinely distinctive level of customer service. We value difference with respect at the heart of our inclusive culture.
Our role is to unlock potential for growth and innovation. We believe this requires real collaboration - with our own networks and with our clients. It's why we commit to truly getting under the skin of our client's needs, developing a full appreciation for their environment, goals and ambitions.
We often work hand-in-hand with our clients to help find the right solution and to help to apply that solution. Our aim is to leave behind ambassadors who are equipped to continue the transformation we have started.
How to apply
Your application should consist of a CV and a cover letter and you apply directly online. Please apply as soon as possible as we will review the applications on an ongoing basis.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The background check process is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/
Questions?
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Gustaf Bogered, gbogered@deloitte.se
. For questions regarding the application process, please contact Sophie Karlerö, skarlero@deloitte.se
.
We are looking forward to your application!
For further information on Deloitte, please visit www.deloitte.se
What impact will you make?
På Deloitte gör ditt arbete en meningsfull skillnad, varje dag, medan du växer i en inkluderande företagskultur av samarbete och hög prestation. Utöver att skapa lösningar strävar vi efter att göra en positiv och avgörande skillnad för andra i vår omgivning, våra klienter och samhället. På Deloitte hittar du tidigare dolda möjligheter att lyckas och inser din fulla potential.
