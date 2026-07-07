Experienced Consultant | People Consulting | Gothenburg
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Borås
, Växjö
, Karlstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive at the intersection of people, change and business transformation? EY People Consulting is growing and looking for experienced consultants to help turn strategy into sustainable impact.
In Sweden, our team of around 60 consultants across Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö is part of a strong Nordic and global network, working to create real impact for our clients and their people.
The opportunity
Together with our clients, we drive transformation from ambition to execution, creating positive experiences of change. We support strategy development and implementation across talent and organizational design, HR technology, AI‐enabled solutions, culture and future ways of working.
As technology and AI reshape organizations, we believe people remain at the core of successful transformation. People Consulting helps clients set a clear strategic direction and design scalable, AI‐enabled ways of working that create long‐term value at the intersection of people, technology and business.
Your key responsibilities
As an experienced consultant, you work in teams with EY colleagues and directly with clients in large‐scale transformation initiatives - from analysis and design to implementation and adoption.
You are encouraged to identify new business opportunities, build relationships, and help strengthen our market presence as People Consulting continues to grow.
To succeed in this role, you need to:
Be passionate about the strategic aspect of people and the human side of transformation
Lead and deliver workstreams within People Consulting engagements, including designing and facilitating workshops with senior client stakeholders
Translate complex transformation challenges into clear, actionable deliverables and solve complex problems using creative, strategic, and analytical methods and tools
Have a genuine interest in AI and a working understanding of how it is reshaping organizations, work and value creation
Be a curious, continuous learner who thrives in a fast-moving environment and is energized by change and new technology
Contribute to proposal development and capability building within People Consulting
Build strong, trust-based relationships with clients and colleagues, and coach and support junior consultants
Skills and attributes for success
Qualifications
Relevant university degree (e.g., business, industrial engineering, strategic HR, economics, behavioral sciences)
4–6+ years of relevant work experience after graduation
Experience taking ownership of deliverables and working independently in client engagements
Experience translating concepts into implemented solutions and realized impact
Solid understanding of AI and digitalization from a business and transformation perspective
Strong analytical, communicative and relationship building skills
Advanced proficiency in English (spoken and written)
Advanced skills in MS Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Meriting qualifications
Background in management consulting
Experience with AI and datadriven transformations
Advanced proficiency in Swedish, spoken and written
We are looking for someone who shares EY's values
At EY, you work on high impact assignments with leading organizations, in an inclusive and trusted culture that offers continuous development, early responsibility, and flexible ways of working. Read more about what EY can offer you at ey.com/careers.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 30th of September 2026. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. We will review applications after the summer period starting from late August 2026 and plan to start interviewing in September, with interviews conducted on a rolling basis thereafter.
Selection and interviews are ongoing. If you have questions about the role, please contact Jesper Johansson at Jesper.Johansson1@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Adrian Lyng at Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Parkgatan 49 (visa karta
)
411 38 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
9995897