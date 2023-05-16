Experienced Concept Designer
2023-05-16
Thule Group's product portfolio is growing and there is a steady stream of new development projects.
To enable the expansion and in parallel support the R&D organization we need to strengthen the Concept Development team in Hillerstorp. We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in working with concept development, enjoy working hands-on and are experienced in mechanical engineering.
The role requires that you get close to our users and customers to find the relevant insights for both our existing as well as new product segments and make sure that we make better, more relevant and smarter products than our competitors. You will be working with ideation of concepts, visualization of both digital and physical concepts as well as creating, building, testing and exploring concepts and in the end presenting concepts. You will take an active part in the technology roadmap through brainstorm, analyze and research of ways to apply new materials and technologies.
To do this with success you need to be an engineer or designer with a strong interest to understand and empathize with the user together with a proven and a keen interest to create great product concepts. You have an academic degree emphasis on mechanical engineering, product development or design, with around 10 years of relevant work experience, preferably in consumer products for high volume production.
We see that you have a strong and genuine interest in product development and possess a natural attitude for coming up with new ideas. You enjoy working with hands-on product development such as building mock-ups, especially in hardgoods but also in combination with textiles. We believe you have a high ability to build credibility and trust with both team members and management as well as balancing between multiple tasks and priorities.
We believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
About our Global Product Development Department
Globally we are over 250 engineers out of the majority is working in our Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp (Sweden). Our cross functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. We are a truly global company with an international and multi culturally mixed team. English is the language we use in our daily communication. We see a great future with continued passion for product development that is so vital for our growth as a company. We set great value in our working environment and offer great premises designed for product development. In our recently opened Global R&D center in Hillerstorp we have expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms and creative areas, but also great prototype areas including cut & sew and electronics lab.
Interested?
You will report to our Concept Development Manager, Joakim Persson, who is able to answer more detailed questions concerning this position, telephone number +46 370 25553. Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. Do not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process and the position might be filled before the last application deadline, which is 4th of June.
We are looking forward hearing from you. Welcome with your application!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified. - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, as well as roof top tents mounted on cars), Active with Kids (strollers, bike trailers and child bike seats), RV Products (awnings, bike racks and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
