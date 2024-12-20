Experienced Chef for Indian and French Cuisine

Two Guys in Älmhult AB / Kockjobb / Älmhult
2024-12-20


We are a startup gastropub in Älmhult, Sweden, preparing to launch in February 2025. Our mission is to create an exceptional dining experience that blends Indian and French culinary traditions. We are seeking a talented and experienced chef to join our team and take a lead role in the kitchen.
What We're Looking For:
A chef specialized in Indian and French cuisine.
Minimum 5 years of experience in a similar role.
Fluent in English with excellent communication skills.
A proactive leader who can take charge of the kitchen and support daily operations.

Key Responsibilities:
Lead and oversee kitchen operations.
Prepare and present high-quality Indian and French dishes.
Manage daily tasks, including ordering ingredients, inventory checks, and ensuring smooth operations.
Handle the opening and closing of the kitchen.
Work collaboratively with the team to maintain high standards.

Why Join Us?
Be a part of an exciting startup restaurant with opportunities to grow.
Contribute to shaping our menu and guest experience.
Work in a dynamic and supportive environment.

If you are passionate about food, leadership, and creating memorable dining experiences, we'd love to hear from you!
How to Apply:
Please send your CV to twoguys.se@gmail.com. We will review applications and get back to you promptly.
Join us in bringing something extraordinary to Älmhult. We look forward to welcoming you to our team!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19
E-post: twoguys.se@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Two Guys in Älmhult AB (org.nr 559498-5128)
Norra Esplanaden 16A (visa karta)
343 30  ÄLMHULT

Kontakt
CO-Owner
Kevin Marrio
0729740416

Jobbnummer
9075066

