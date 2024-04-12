Experienced CAE engineer within durability
2024-04-12
We at ALTEN CAE are looking for new members to strengthen our team within Automotive related to Durability in Gothenburg.
You will be part of a team with various competencies and backgrounds, engineers with experience in the range of 2 to 20+ years from different sectors.
Personal qualities that we value are the ability to act professionally as a consultant and to understand the client's goals and values. We are looking for someone who is positive, outgoing, and driven, able to create and maintain long-lasting relationships with our customers, thrilled by problem-solving, and able to use creativity to find new solutions.
KEY QUALIFICATIONS:
M.Sc. or Ph.D. in relevant area.
Proven experience within ANSA, and ABAQUS.
Minimum 3 years of experience working as CAE Engineer within Durability for the Automotive industry.
You should be fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is a plus. We are expecting excellent communication skills, ease of translating complicated computational concepts to the public, and a collaborative approach with co-workers and customers.
MERITORIOUS:
Skills in MATLAB and PYTHON.
Experience from electric driveline CAE.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness, and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurance, and wellness grants.
