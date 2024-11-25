Experienced Backend Developer - Tracking Information Team, Solna
Are you ready to make an impact on millions of lives every day? Join us at PostNord, where your work will help shape the future of logistics across the Nordics!
We are a self-organizing team of tech enthusiasts who thrive on solving challenges together and delivering real value to our customers and business.
Be part of the Tracking Information Team
- We deliver services that impact millions of customers and recipients in the Nordics daily, ensuring they are accessible through platforms like our website and the PostNord app.
- As part of our team, you will design and develop robust backend solutions that maintain high-quality standards and ensure seamless customer experiences.
- Help create backend solutions that power seamless and reliable delivery experiences for millions of customers-making their lives easier, one package at a time.
- We develop microservices in Kubernetes.
- Our infrastructure is hosted on AWS.
- We prioritize quality and robustness in our deliveries, as they directly affect our customers.
- We take full ownership of our services-from design and development to security, monitoring, and business metrics. With DevSecOps, we ensure quality at every step.
- We deploy multiple times a week, seeing the value of our work immediately.
- Our team takes responsibility for optimizing our work processes, using practices like mob and pair programming to enhance collaboration, quality, and collective knowledge.
- We collaborate closely with IT teams [JP1] at PostNord, as well as production units, management, customers, and partners, to capture requirements and ensure our deliveries meet expectations. We're passionate about what we do, and we want you to join us in shaping the future of logistics!
Who are you?
You're an experienced developer with at least three years in the field. You love turning challenges into solutions and thrive in an agile environment where your contributions truly make a difference.
- You enjoy working with backend systems and have an interest in user experience.
- You take ownership of what you deliver, all the way to the customer.
- You're motivated by simplifying everyday life for consumers, customers, and colleagues.
Valuable Skills and Experience
AWS: Experience with AWS (DynamoDB, Lambda, CloudFormation, SQS) for serverless architecture.
Required: Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with these tools.
Java: Java 21/SE, Spring Boot, with experience in unit testing for code stability and functionality.
Required: Basic knowledge is essential, with opportunities to grow your expertise here.
Docker and Kubernetes: Experience with Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and scalable application orchestration.
Preferred: Some experience is beneficial but not mandatory.
REST Services and Swagger: Familiarity with REST APIs and Swagger for API definition, documentation, and secure web service design.
Learnable: Prior knowledge is a plus, but we can help you master this.
Prometheus and Grafana: Tools for monitoring, visualization, and performance measurement with alert functions.
On-the-job training: No prior experience required.
You should have a degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or experience. Proficiency in both written and spoken English is necessary.
What we offer
- Join a vibrant hybrid workplace where collaboration and innovation drive everything we do.
- Opportunities for development and career growth, including AWS certification sponsorship.
- Comprehensive insurance and pension benefits.
- Wellness allowance and access to Arkens gym and pool.
- Employee benefits through https://group.postnord.com/careers/
Making everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading provider of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordics. We ensure postal services for individuals and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. Our goal is to make everyday life simpler and more sustainable for everyone in the Nordics.
We are accountable, courageous, and committed, effectively leading change for ourselves and others. We value teamwork, honesty, and positive relationships in the workplace. By embracing diversity, we create better outcomes for the business.
Apply Now
What are you waiting for? Take the next step in your career and join us in creating extraordinary solutions for millions across the Nordics! Selections and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, feel free to email robert.svensson-eshraghi@postnord.com
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
