Experienced Asic System Architects To Axis - Stockholm
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-27
At Axis, we've always been about pushing the boundaries in pursuit of innovating for a smarter, safer world. We do this by developing IP-based products and innovations for security and video surveillance. This spring we will open a new R&D Office in Stockholm and we are now looking for ASIC System Architects as one competence needed to build the new ASIC team. Don 't miss the opportunity to be among the first to join our new site!
Who is your future team?
The ASIC team in Stockholm will play an important part in the development of future generations of ARTPEC SoC chips. The team will be involved in the general SoC architecture as well as specification, design, and verification of internal IPs. The team will have long term responsibility for parts of the ARTPEC SoC chip and development will be done in close collaboration with the ASIC teams in Lund. Learn more; https://newsroom.axis.com/article/artpec-foundation-quality
Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. If you are a person that likes to get involved, make a difference, and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will feel at home with us.
We have a highly skilled and motivated ASIC team in place in Lund with a mix of both junior and senior team members. Now we are about to expand and strengthen our ASIC development by opening a new office in Stockholm. For the new Stockholm ASIC team, we now look for an experienced ASIC Systems Architect with skills within some of the following areas:
• System architecture
• External interfaces
• Low-power architecture
• Security
• Package and PI/SI
What you will do as ASIC System Architect
The ASIC System Architect plays an important role throughout the ASIC project and have a strong impact on the next generation of ARTPEC SoC chips. You will not only specify important system level requirements in the early phases of the project but also and participate in the implementation, manufacturing, and silicon bring-up phases to secure that the chip will fulfil all our expectations. This work is done in cooperation with many internal stakeholders and external partners, such as our ASIC vendor and IP suppliers that contributes to parts of our SoC implementation.
Some typical areas that you will participate in as ASIC System Architect are:
• Discuss and specify SoC requirements.
• Define system level architecture.
• Evaluate and select 3'rd party IPs.
• Specify requirements for internal IPs.
• Support RTL design and verification teams
• Cooperate with ASIC vendor during implementation phase.
• Cooperate with internal hardware and software teams.
• Define and refine our way of working, design flow and general project setup.
There will be some traveling needed from time to time to visit our ASIC vendors and IP suppliers.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for highly motivated engineers who wants to make a difference. Suitable background would be a bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, engineering physics or similar and with previous experience of ASIC development. We are looking for both junior and senior engineers and hope you will bring qualities like:
• Knowledge of ASIC technologies, design, verification, testing and manufacturing.
• Understanding of SoC architecture.
• Good understanding of embedded systems and hardware/software interaction.
• Structured and well skilled in documentation.
• Good presentation and communication skills in English.
As a person we believe you are analytical and systematic. You enjoy sharing your knowledge and ideas with both senior and junior team members. As teamwork is crucial for Axis it is important that you can contribute to a good team spirit promoting a creative and stimulating work environment.
We place great emphasis on continuous improvement and work tasks may include investigating new methodologies, participating in study circles and workshops to enhance your skills and spread knowledge. There are also opportunities to write papers and present at international conferences as well as in internal technical forums in Axis.
What Axis have to offer:
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in Stockholm. On one hand, having the advantages of being a small and agile site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika every day, Friday cake, company bonus, attractive wellness benefits, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis; our products and solutions, our company culture, and what working at Axis is really like. Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Join us! We go through applications continuously so don't wait - apply today!
Contact our recruiting ASIC Systems Manager Tomas Larsson at phone +46 46 272 1500 if you want more information. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120681". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8570526