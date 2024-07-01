Experienced Analyst
Experienced Analyst to one of the worlds biggest shipping company
We are a market-leading global logistics company listed on the Norwegian Stock Exchange looking for our next talent! We are located in 29 countries and part of a larger corporate group with different businesses spanning the globe.
Our core values are at the heart of how we do things. We believe that most people want to work for a company that tries to do the right thing!
We are looking for a new colleague to join our Business Performance Team, to, by utilizing technology, drive improvements in standardization, automation, and other efficiencies provide the organization value-added data insight through BI & Analytics consumption services and collaborating with cross-functional counterparts.
The ideal candidate possesses strong technical skills and has a demonstrable record of accomplishment of hands-on experience with Power BI. Knowledge and experience in data management, data modeling, master data governance and processes, working with data bricks, power apps, an understanding of SQL, and a commitment to continuous improvement are all attributes which will make you successful in the role.
The candidate should exhibit a strong analytical skillset, coupled with excellent problem-solving abilities. This includes optimizing queries and data models to ensure efficient data retrieval and visualization, with rapid processing times.
You will be working with the Business Performance Team and other business leaders to identify opportunities for improvement and automation within our processes. In particular, you will collect user requirements across departments and set standards to measure the effectiveness of business performance which can be used for decision making.
This role will also require you to collaborate with T&I to structure large data sets to find usable information with which you will create reports that will be used as recommendations based on findings, and work towards one-truth across the group.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Key responsibilities
- The role emphasizes a commitment to provide customers a seamless interaction with the BI & Analytics reporting environment and satisfying user requirements.
- You will be focusing on automation, finding efficiencies, and working collaboratively.
- You will contribute to driving group standardization and implementing best practices in an enterprise-wide reporting environment.
- Pushing the use of standardized layouts and design principles, to promote a unified visual identify, and support with continuously shaping these policies.
- You will be promoting cross-functional collaboration with colleagues in the data consumption community.
- Identify other cost-effective tools / shortcuts that will drive efficiencies through the Business Performance Team and other Segments Performance Managers.
- Responsible for trainings of the various tools and initiatives to generate buy-in and understanding.
- Proactively identify areas of potential for RPA or other available automation initiatives to replace manual tasks currently being completed by the Finance organization.
Profile Requirements and Personal Attributes
Requirements
- Data enthusiasm and passion comes natural to successful candidates.
- An opportunity for a creative thinker with strong data and analytical skills to excel in this position.
- An active team player with holistic thought capacity is required to continuously stay on top of considering how solutions and practices can be mirrored by members in the data consumption community, and across the organization.
- Higher education in either Finance, Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- Minimum 5-7 years of experience.
- Experience in the Logistics / Transport / Shipping industry is a plus.
- Strong technical skills and working with various types of data, both financial and non-financial.
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel and other BI applications is required. PBI is a plus.
Location base is in Stockholm, some travel is to be expected.
Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging: The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group is an equal opportunity employer that strongly believes in diversity and a value driven culture that makes everyone feel welcome. The successful candidate will enjoy working in a global company with colleagues and stakeholders from different cultures and countries and where English is the working language.
Our WISTA Pledge: The WalWil Group has committed to increase the representation of women in leadership positions to 40% by the year 2030 as part of our commitment to improve gender equality in the maritime sector.
Our values: Speed, Courage, Trust, Imagination & Candor
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
