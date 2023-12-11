Experienced Agile Coach Packet Core SCP (739928)
2023-12-11
Our Exciting Opportunity!
Here's the deal! This is an opportunity to be part of the next step in developing our products, teams and ways of working. We enable millions of simultaneously connected mobile users while handling traffic from IoT to 4K video in Gbit speeds. All of this in a virtual deployment using containers as we are in the middle of a containerization/cloud transformation to meet the 5G journey.
We stand at the forefront of Agile software development, using methods and principles like Lean and Scrum. Early customer and partner feedback are key elements in our development process which is based on Continuous Integration Software practices. We rely on team collective responsibility to finish the tasks according to a prioritized backlog.
We are currently looking an agile coach to work with our development teams within Packet Core SCP LN
This is a chance to learn and shape our next WoW by driving change and coaching teams.
What you will do
Work with different tasks depending on need with the freedom to suggest where to focus next. Examples of daily tasks would be: Coaching several Scrum teams towards becoming high performing teams, supporting the Scrum Master Community of practice, driving Work Environment workshops, train existing Scrum masters and Product Owners to perform at their best. Continuously interview and suggest change which would benefit on a Development group level
Be a part of multi-functional, self-organizing and highly independent team
Be the point of contact towards other coaches, team facilitators and change leaders on the site and create a cooperative culture
You will bring
Excellent people skills and comfortable in challenging situations, including conflict management
Passion and love to make others around you excel at their job
Worked in the past with teams within software development and computer systems
Interest and pride in understanding the whole process of our product and create a network to make change management better
As much as you are an agile coach, you are also a proven team building facilitator and people whisperer.
Proficiency in English, written and spoken
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Location for this role: Göteborg, Sweden
Recruiter: Anna Magnusson (anna.magnusson@ericsson.com)
)
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
