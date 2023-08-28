Experienced Adas/ad Test Developer
You already hit the jackpot by winning over the other millions of swimmer trying to get to the egg first. Now the race is on to exceed your own expectations - find what trigger your curiosity and what makes you smile. Whatever the adventure is, you don't need to go alone.
At Beam we embrace the uniqueness of the individual. We strongly believe that this is what will build the strength of our company. We are blend of various belief's, multicultural, gender identities and sexual orientation. Diversity is our strength and life force. As social animals we seek the Interaction, we believe that face to face meetings and gatherings are part of life and so is a part of us, join us for a coffee or a lunch.
And now, we at Beam want to grow! We are on a quest to find unique individuals to join our fellowship.
What we are looking for.
• You have experience in writing test methods for xNCAP/IIHS/ISO26262 and other requirements.
• You have a lot of experience in Physical verification of ADAS systems
• You realize the winnings in virtual verification and the need for it while verifying ADS.
• You have worked with some or a few technologies like CAN/Flexray/Ethernet, Canalyzer/Canoe & ADAS/AD Simulation tools and REST Api
Furthermore, in combination with above requirements the following will be meriting:
• Industrial experience within C++ software development
• Real-time algorithms development
• Python, Linux, QNX, IPC/Shared Memory, Ethernet (TCP/IP), CAN
• Writing/develop test cases that efficiently increase MC/DC coverage
• Close collaboration experience with development team with code reviews, pair programming
Beams business is within the transport industry, we require that you hold a valid driving license within EU/Sweden and a working permit for EU.
What we want you to do.
Simple answer - Developing product and solution for AD/ADS/Transportation.
But wait, there is more!
The not so simple answer - Beam has during its relative short time of existence grabbed some high profile customers. We work close with them both onsite and in beam office. Since we are a small and nimble company, you will be a part of all this. Designing next gen tools for analyse recorded data, create solution for virtual testing. What will you dive into? Together with Beam we will make sure that you get to work with something that benefits you and us.
What we offer.
We strive for the open and including. Different people seek different experiences. Together we aim to find the freedom to explore. To grow, expand and to discover our way we need to be open to change and to transformation of culture and company. Beam office is an open oasis where we meet to work, hangout, discuss Vogon poetry and life in general. And for us, an office can be local coffee shop, a beach or wherever we sit down. However, we have a hybrid working set up, where you decide if you want to work from our new office in the city centre of Gothenburg, Stockholm or a place of your choice.
Our walls will not be covered by past achievements, we strive for the new and exciting. Balance in life is key, a middle path between hitchhiker's guide and the foundation is a good approach. We do not want you to succeed at work at cost of your private life. Don't miss that event or that wave because of work, talk to us and we will find a way. Maybe we join you?
Who we are?
Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, BEAM is a trusted partner for companies looking to explore and develop autonomous vehicles. Our task is to provide our customers with world leading solutions and expert services that enables Robotics and Autonomy. BEAM is a company providing strategies, products, solutions, technical engineering and top-down approach to efficiently shape the future of autonomous vehicles together with our customers.
We are an intrinsic and curious company with a global footprint. At BEAM we believe in transparency, trust and empowerment. We encourage diversity in all aspects - gender, color, beliefs, age and all that is important to you and me. With us you will enjoy, to celebrate success, have fun, and actively participate in making each other better. Så ansöker du
