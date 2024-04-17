Experience Design Internship
2024-04-17
Job Description
Above is now looking for talented Experience Design interns to join us in both our Malmö and Stockholm studios starting in early 2025. For the best experience on both sides, and to really get to know each other, we prefer an internship duration of 5-6 months. This is a great opportunity for you to develop your skills and get to know more about agency life!
You will get the opportunity to work with multi-disciplinary project teams on a wide variety of design & innovation projects for some of the world's most exciting clients. We believe in creating a culture where you, as an individual, can take responsibility for your work - but we also take care of each other as we navigate ambiguity, tackle challenging problems, and grow as a team.
About the position
Great user experience is essential in creating products that are intuitive, functional & inclusive, but also inspired and magical. The job of an Experience Designer at Above is to thoughtfully craft meaningful experiences surrounding interactive physical products and hardware.
You will typically work in cross functional teams working closely together with both industrial- and digital designers, technologists and engineers. Your responsibilities will range from designing seamless and magical product interactions, to exploring and visualizing future experience visions.
Ideating on every facet of the product experience, from strategic visions to micro interactions
Exploring tech enablers, from current trends to future possibilities
Defining product semantics, from overall functionality to detailed user interfaces
Building prototypes, both early product archetypes and quick, low fidelity functional models
Communicating user experiences, through engaging storytelling and compelling visualizations
Synthesizing insights, from user research to actionable solutions
Collaborating every step on the way, with researchers, technologists, designers, engineers and experts, internal and external alike.
What we are looking for
You might be an industrial designer with a focus on user experience, a UX or interaction designer with passion for physical products and experiences. But we are more interested in you, your perspective, and your way of working than your formal education.
An inspiring design portfolio; good ideas, ample creativity, solid conceptual thinking
Aesthetic sensibility balanced with a thoughtful, user-centered approach to design
A humble, self-driven and positive attitude; willingness and desire to learn
Team player that feels right at home in diverse and collaborative project constellations
Ability to visualize, communicate and express your ideas to others
Ability to do fast paced and low fidelity prototypes in a broad range of mediums, for example arduino, Protopie, Figma, 3D-printing and video
A bit about Above
At Above we are devoted to creating value in people's everyday lives. We are experts in breaking down boundaries between the physical and the digital with the fusion of hardware and software through products and services. We work with the full stack: from strategic concepting all the way through to manufacturing. One of our core philosophies is that we believe in prototyping early and often by bringing designers and engineers together from the very start of a project. If our designers can understand and make technology decisions, while our engineers can grasp and influence the user experience, then we can truly find a meaningful collaboration that results in relevant products people love to use.
We work with amazing international brands, local Scandinavian heroes, and a fantastic collection of startups. We're a team of warm, welcoming, dedicated professionals that love to build cool stuff. In everything we do, we strive for a world-class result and we believe you share that mindset
Join our team
Please submit your portfolio and short motivation statement. Interviews are happening on a rolling basis. Applications without a portfolio will not be considered. If you have any questions regarding the job posting, please send an email to Jesper Jonsson, Experience Design Director in the Stockholm Studio.
