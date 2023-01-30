Experianced Agile software Engineer
2023-01-30
On Behalf of one of our customer we are looking for a Senior software consultant to improve the TVM ( Threat and Vulnerability Management) Processes and tools and support reducing the number of security vulnerabilities across the organization.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist the client in;
• The daily work will consist of developing, maintaining, integrating and deploying tools and services that will help the Client to improve the vulnerability information and management, working as well in consolidating and analyzing data.
You are genuinely curious about the clients business and always strive to understand and contribute to their vision.
You always Strive to understand and contribute to our vision.
You always seek the necessary context to take best practices beyond a cliche 'into sound business practices.
You wish to work with the best people in security on a multinational stage.
Kravspecifikation:
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc;
• You have experience working with Event-Driven Architectures and Event Streaming.
• You are experienced working with HTTP and REST APIs.
• You have good knowledge about at least one of the following programming languages: Python, Java/Kotlin (JVM), Go.
• You have experience with databases (relational and non-relational) and query languages.
• You are comfortable working in a cloud-based environment, predominantly Google Cloud Platform.
• You have experience with Infrastructure-as-Code tools, like Terraform and Ansible.
• You have experience with Apache Kafka and its ecosystem.
• You have strong analytical skills and find efficient solutions to challenges.
• You have a strong interest in Cyber Security, particularly in continuously
developing detection and response capabilities as part of a blue team.
What 3 things are most important?
Location:
Malmö/Remote
Please note that only resumes in English are accepted for this job post.
Interested?
Do not hesitate to send in your application, we have ongoing interviews.
Questions?
Contact Jonas Morin at 0707-366200 or jonas.morin@nxtinterim.se
