Expanding E-Commerce, Are You Our New Mid./senior Software Devel - Timarco Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Expanding E-Commerce, Are You Our New Mid./senior Software Devel
Timarco Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24
As one of the Nordic region's leading e-commerce underwear companies, we can offer you a complex and creative work environment. If you have the right background and attitude, we have the perfect challenge for you. We are in the middle of a growth journey at the moment and want to expand our IT department.
We are open to new ideas and ways of working while striving to make it simple and easy for our customers. With us, you can develop your skills together with committed colleagues. Do you want to experience challenges in your professional role and grow with us? This could be the job for you!
You will be working as part of a small team with overall responsibility for our systems, where you together estimate, plan and drive development. We offer a team with a "us" feel with the mindset: there is nothing that we can't solve together.
About us
Timarco is an exciting and fast-expanding company with its own platform for e-commerce. We are the market leader in online underwear. We have the largest range of brands and we deliver over 300,000 packages per year to a value exceeding 175 million SEK.
We are a company with a short decision-making chain and around 60 fantastic and committed colleagues who work hard to live up to our customers' expectations.
Our long-term goal is to become the go-to company for underwear shopping online in Europe.
We have our own companies in the Nordic countries and locally adapted sites in DE / NL / AT / UK.
We are located in newly renovated premises in Bromma; 15 minutes from central Stockholm with offices and our own warehouse.
Our main website is http://timarco.com.
About you
We are looking for a proud system developer who wants to contribute to smart, secure and modern development. You will have most likely already worked as a developer for a few years. If you have the will and drive to succeed, we have the job for you.
Our ideal candidate will have at least 2 years experience of:
OPEN
ASP .NET (WebForms & MVC)
C # (WinForms & WPF)
HTML
CSS
JavaScript (native JS, libraries and frameworks)
MS SQL Server (TSQL, Stored Procedures, LINQ, EF)
MySQL
TFS
Code design patterns & best practices
It is an advantage if you have knowledge of:
IIS
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Admin
Active Directory (Domain Admin)
Exchange Server Admin
Sharepoint Admin
Network Admin (VLANs, HP CLI ...)
Windows server Admin (incl. Powershell)
Hyper-V Admin
We interview applicants on an ongoing basis, so please send us your application as soon as possible.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23
Adress
Timarco Sweden AB
Karlsbodavägen 13
16102 Bromma
Jobbnummer
5331556
