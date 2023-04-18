Executive Talent Acquisition Expert
Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm i Stockholm
One of the key success factors for Sandvik Group is our brilliant people - the ones who brought us to the market leading position we hold today, and the ambassadors of our brand and culture. Do you want to be in the forefront of representing our business and finding bright talents for an industrial leader and global engineering group? Then this is the opportunity for you!
At Sandvik Group we're currently looking for a temporary Executive Talent Acquisition Expert with the drive and ambition to challenge the organization to find, attract and retain the very best talent in our global landscape to meet Sandvik's true needs. This vision is reached through proactivity, talent management and an agile recruitment process linked to the business. This, in turn, enables us to attract the right people to the right jobs and to stay ahead in the industry.
This assignment is 80% starting Aug 15th, 2023, until Sept 30th, 2024, due to maternity leave - where it would be preferred if you could join our team for introduction latest beginning of July 2023 for some initial days. For the right person it might be possible to prolong the assignment.
Your challenge - Driving success and innovation in talent acquisitions
In this position, you act in close cooperation with Sandvik's senior and executive management teams globally in your mission to ensure excellent talent acquisition activities across the Group. You are a trusted advisor and designated recruitment specialist for senior executive positions and high-profile expert roles. Important parts of your job are to support the recruitment process with headhunting, searching, and building pipelines through assessments of both internal and external candidates at senior level. You assist senior managers in detecting talent gaps in the organization and in creating plans to identify and acquire the competence needed, both within Sandvik and on the external market.
You will also run complex recruitments related to structural changes such as re-organization, downsize, scale up and realignment operations where you will be responsible from end-to-end. Part of the full process is liaising with internal support functions and local Human Resources teams to run the startup, marketing, contract, signing and on-boarding.
You are expected to develop our ways of working and are committed to sharing your knowledge in these areas. You also engage in developing sourcing, networking, and headhunting abilities within Sandvik's recruitment teams
In this position you will be based in Stockholm. Travel is a natural part of the job.
Keys to success to this mission
Exceptional stakeholder management and communication
Strong professional network.
Building relations with, and knowledge of, interesting candidates for senior positions
Your character - A curious expert with the ability to push boundaries
We are looking for someone with a relevant university degree and at least ten years' experience from working in talent acquisition, whereof a minimum of five years supporting senior executives on the global arena. You are an expert in headhunting and sourcing executive level staff and have a successful track record of conducting assessments related to the same. You are experienced in using different interview techniques, as well as recruitment and assessment tools, and you know how to combine these for best practice. Further, we expect you to be strong in project management and HR operations, and your background includes developing and implementing recruitment processes to meet changing business needs. Relevant industry experience is beneficial and naturally, you have exceptional communication skills in English, verbally as well as in writing.
We are truly interested in your personality, which is characterized by your customer focus and an investigative mindset. You actively take ownership and act on both short- and long-term matters and understand the cultural requirements that best support a decentralized organizational structure. You can manage a varying workload and can easily prioritize your work in a setting where exceptional standards and deliveries are expected. Stakeholder management is one of your strongest qualities, and with your clear and precise communication and the ability to influence, you create trust and sustainable relations.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity, equity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together, and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
As selection and interviews will be ongoing during this recruitment, we kindly ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than 9th of May 2023. Read more about Sandvik and apply at home.sandvik/career, Job ID: R0054207.
Recruiting Manager
Eva Wikmark Walin, VP & Group Head of Employee Experience
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Sofie Mälstad, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, +46 725 867 686
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70-211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173-846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm Jobbnummer
7672914