Executive Secretary
Embassy Of The United Arab Emirates Stockholm / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embassy Of The United Arab Emirates Stockholm i Stockholm
- Manage and coordinate the appointments and agenda of the Head of Mission, and official visiting delegations. Arrange meetings and prepare all relevant documents and required materials.
• Maintain and update lists of prominent figures, national events, and send out invitations, congratulations, and condolence letters in a timely manner.
• Coordinate internal and external meetings and official visits by the Head of Mission, and coordinate logistical and security arrangements in coordination with relevant bodies within and outside the Mission.
• Organize and coordinate meetings, conferences, and official events; Attend as required and prepare relevant documentation and record meeting minutes when necessary.
• Welcome visitors in a friendly and professional manner, guide them, and answer their phone calls.
• Prepare correspondences, reports and notes of the Head of Mission and provide simple translation and interpretation if required.
• Organize and track travel arrangement and ticket bookings and carry out all logistic procedures concerning the Head of Mission in coordination with relevant bodies within and outside the Mission.
• Receive the daily mail and present it to the Head of Mission, follow-up his directives in terms of circulating such mails to the concerned stakeholders.
• Classifying, indexing and keeping documents and papers in a systematic manner ensuring and help facilitating their retrieval. Ersättning
Salary will be determined later based on experience and skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14
E-post: stockholmemb@mofa.gov.ae Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embassy Of The United Arab Emirates Stockholm
Torsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10010242