Executive Sales Leader - AutoExecutive Gothenburg

Are you a dynamic and visionary leader with a passion for the automotive industry? Do you have a track record of driving sales success and building high-performing teams? If so, we want to hear from you. We are seeking a highly motivated and results-oriented Executive Sales Leader to join our client in Gothenburg, Sweden. As a key member of our client's executive leadership team, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of their company and driving growth in the automotive sector.
Your key responsibilities include:
- Develop and implement a comprehensive sales strategy to achieve revenue and profitability targets.
• Lead and inspire a talented sales team, fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation.
• Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key automotive industry stakeholders, including OEMs, suppliers, and partners.
• Identify and pursue new business opportunities and market expansion.
• Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to adapt and refine sales strategies.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless product delivery and customer satisfaction.
• Establish and manage budgets, forecasts, and performance metrics to track and improve sales performance.
Din Profil
Your Qualifications:
• Proven track record of success in sales leadership roles within the automotive industry.
• Strong knowledge of the Swedish automotive market, its players, and trends.
• Exceptional leadership, team-building, and communication skills.
• Strategic thinker with the ability to develop and execute effective sales strategies.
• Innovative mindset, open to exploring new ideas and technologies.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
• Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field (MBA preferred).Om företaget
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and have what it takes to drive sales excellence in the automotive industry, we invite you to apply for this executive position. To maintain confidentiality, all applications will be treated with the utmost discretion.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you believe you are the ideal candidate for this role.
Join our client in shaping the future of the automotive industry and be part of an exciting journey towards success.
