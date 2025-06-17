Executive head chef at Urban Italian Group (Malmö)
Lead Two Kitchens. Shape a Culinary Culture. Inspire Every Plate.
Urban Italian Group is bringing on board an Executive Head Chef to lead two restaurants under the same roof in Malmö: our established Italian concept Basta and our upcoming Spanish tapas concept Lola Maria.
About Us
We are the creators of Basta, Florentine, Cielo, Giorgio's, Lola Maria and Vila Valentina. A well-established restaurant group with 11 locations across Sweden and Spain, serving over 3,000 guests daily. We take pride in our commitment to creating great working environments where long-lasting relationships can grow. Our exponential growth and success have been made possible by the talented and caring people who have developed within the organisation and contributed to what it is today.
With a team of over 500 professionals representing more than 50 nationalities, we blend creativity, quality and operational excellence into everything we do, from concept to kitchen pass.
Our ambitions are as bold as our flavours:
Basta is expanding to 18 locations in Sweden by 2030.
Florentine is continuing its international expansion, with targets including Madrid, the Middle East, Oslo, and beyond.
Trattoria Giorgos, a new multi-unit Italian concept launches in 2025.
Vila Valentina, a modern Spanish tapas restaurant is set to open in Stockholm by spring 2026.
Your Mission
As our Executive Chef, you won't just lead a kitchen. You'll represent the balance of discipline, commitment, and positive energy within the brigade across both units.
You'll be hands-on with both the creative and operational aspects of the kitchen, ensuring that every dish meets the serving standards and quality that UIG stands for.
Key responsibilities include:
Building team culture and developing teams by leading through example, mentoring kitchen leaders, and fostering a collaborative and inclusive workplace.
Driving kitchen performance: ensuring consistency, cost control, scheduling, compliance, inventory, and supplier management.
Maintaining high culinary standards, working closely with the Group Head Chef to align on quality and innovation.
We're seeking a seasoned culinary leader with solid experience in high-volume restaurant operations. Experience with Italian or Mediterranean cuisine is a strong advantage. Your can-do attitude and hands-on leadership style will help you thrive in our energetic kitchen.
The role has the potential to develop into an Area Executive Head Chef position, as we plan to continue our expansion in the Skåne region and beyond.
Who You Are
We're looking for a strong operational leader who understands that great food starts with great people. You don't need to be an expert in Spanish or Italian cuisine, but you must know how to lead teams, build systems, and deliver excellence at scale.
You should bring: Proven experience in multi-unit or high-volume kitchen management
A structured, proactive approach to leadership and communication
Deep knowledge of kitchen operations, compliance, kitchen economics and food safety
A passion for team development, systems building, and continuous improvement
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary expertise.
A Fun, Supportive Culture: Work alongside passionate colleagues who make every day in the kitchen an exciting adventure.
How to Apply
