Executive Director At Siwi

Are you an experienced leader who seeks a new challenge in the field of water and climate? Do you have a proven track record of excellence in leadership roles, leading the development of organizations, management groups and successful teams of experts, from nonprofit organizations or similar? In that case, we want to hear from you.
We are looking for a visionary Executive Director (ED) who can position SIWI, Stockholm International Water Institute, as a major international player and lead through ongoing organizational changes. You will lead this strategic transition, strengthening SIWI's role as a convenor, facilitator, network coordinator and global influencer. As ED, you will inspire and lead with energy and enthusiasm, ensuring that SIWI is an attractive workplace. You must be willing to roll up your sleeves and work hands-on with the teams to deliver tangible results. The ideal candidate combines strategic and operational leadership, financial acumen, as well as the ability to foster impactful partnerships. You will report to the Board, and represent SIWI on global platforms, shaping policies and advancing the international water agenda.
About SIWI:Improving water governance is fundamental to achieving the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development. As a non-for-profit organization, SIWI delivers expertise, applied research and policy advice to countries, communities, and companies, on how to do this. The organization consist of 30 employees who focus on curating meeting places like the world's leading water conference, World Water Week, and the water for climate pavilion at COP to enhance partnerships and cooperation, develop content, build capacities, influence policies as well as national and global agendas. Our multi-disciplinary approach enables us to strengthen and develop international policies, foster innovation, and create impactful multi-stakeholder platforms. As advocates and advisors, SIWI demonstrate how improved water governance is key to a fairer, more prosperous, and resilient future. We contribute to climate resilience, healthy ecosystems, and more prosperous and inclusive societies.Required skills: The position as our Executive Director requires the following skills:
A holistic understanding of the key challenges related to climate, ideally with experience from water, international policy and sustainable development.
Senior leadership experience in not-for-profit organizations or similar and good understanding of the business sector.
Experience from the knowledge-based sector, such as policy institutes, think-tanks, government agencies or consulting companies with diverse external funding.
Proven track record of excellence in leadership roles, actively developing management groups and successful teams of experts. This includes visionary and strategic abilities, and a drive to inspire and motivate the organization, particularly during times of transformation.
A well-developed ability to build and nurture strategic national and international collaborations and partnerships, including a strong track-record of fund-raising and resource mobilization.
Excellent communication skills to represent SIWI in various forums.
Financial and business acumen - ability to manage financial and operational information and make sound judgments and decisions that contribute to an organization's growth and stable finances.
Experience of reporting to and working strategically with a Board.
Excellent spoken and written English, with a good level of Swedish being desirable.
Good knowledge of the Swedish public system desirable.
Requirements: BA Degree in relevant area or equivalent experience
