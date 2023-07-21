Executive Director - AstraZeneca
As the Executive Director you will lead the finance function in a manner that aims to maximize contribution to the achievement of business objectives, long term profitability, and return on investment. You will be responsible to execute on the relevant aspects of the finance strategy aligned to the overall regional and global business strategy.
Main Duties And Responsibilities:
Leading the Finance function to Plan, Forecast, Report and manage the financial performance of the respective Markets.
Oversees the development of financial processes in line with Global Finance processes and strategies.
Partners with Senior Management Team to support strategic implementation and ensure effective financial decision making, P&L management, investments, and resource allocation and optimisation
Leads the use of sophisticated commercial models, reports and forecasts to challenge and strengthen decision making processes
Challenges, influences and improves strategies, tactics and plans from a perspective of independence
Leads the finance elements of change programs and projects, working with the business to develop and prioritise these
Drives an agenda of continuous improvement and simplification for the Finance function, aligned with the global Finance transformation agenda
Oversees and drives a strong financial control and governance framework environment. Maintains compliance with all local and global obligations, including appropriate use and oversight of 3rd parties (e.g. banks, external auditors and taxation advisors)
Works in partnership with the business and specialist colleagues in Regional and Global teams to ensure that an environment of continued professional development is created and individual and team performance is managed effectively
Coaches and develops direct and indirect reports, creating a supportive work environment where everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their potential
Essential Requirements:
Qualified to degree level in a relevant subject area
Mastery of the Finance area gained across multiple financial disciplines
Experience of leading a team of Finance professionals
Experience of working in a global, matrixed environment
Significant experience in business partnering roles and demonstrable business acumen
Experience of engaging and influencing senior stakeholders
Desirable:
Experience gained in a Nordic or other Established European geography
Experience of P&L management within a commercial / revenue-generation setting
Experience of leading a team cross-geography / virtually
