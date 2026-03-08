Executive Chef
2026-03-08
The Opportunity The employer is on an extensive growth journey and have recently secured several major Facility Management contracts, the largest of which is a landmark accommodation & restaurant project in Luleå. For our large canteen operation in Luleå, we are seeking an Executive Chef to lead and hold responsibility for all Food & Beverage operations, including Profit & Loss (P&L). The restaurant will be comprehensive and will serve meals from early morning until late evening, including the preparation and sale of takeaway meals.
Overall responsibilities:
As our Executive chef you have a broad & strategic role that encompasses overall kitchen management, menu development and business operations. You'll be in total control and responsible for the kitchen and their different styles and sections. We see that you don't spend all your time cooking but you'll set the culinary standards and ensure consistency to your team(s). We are looking for an experienced chef with experience in large-scale kitchens, preferably from staff restaurants or similar. You're in sync with the management team and have great supervision skills. You're able to manage your team and guide them in the right direction.
As a part of the job you will oversee kitchen management staff, inventory, menu planning and make sure your team always has the tools they need.
Key responsibilities:
Lead a large-scale recruitment drive to build a high-performing team.
Responsibility for creating and implementing work procedures in the kitchen.
Create, implement and establish procedures, routines and profitability goals.
Help maintain both the operational and creative aspects of a kitchen
Design, create and test new menus that enhance customers' culinary experience while
keeping up high quality, ordering ingredients, and managing kitchen inventory and costs.
Managing, hiring, and training kitchen staff, ensuring high performance and maintaining a positive, efficient work environment.
Always be pleasant, respectful and helpful toward guests
Actively participate at meetings, and make sure to keep up to date on information provided
Qualifications & Skills
Extensive experience leading large, operations-heavy kitchens
Proven experience with P&L responsibility and a strong entrepreneurial mindset.
Confidence and the ability to communicate with and influence key stakeholders at all levels.
Fluency in both English and Swedish, written and spoken, is required.
A results-driven leader who excels at execution through structure, decisive action, and rigorous follow-up.
Excellent problem-solving and operational thinking abilities.
What We Offer
A pivotal role in a landmark Facility Management project, offering significant influence and excellent opportunities for professional growth.
A key leadership position in a company on a clear and ambitious growth trajectory.
A competitive salary and compensation package.
Comprehensive benefits, including extensive perks across the groups portfolio Ersättning
