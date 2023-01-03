Executive Assistant to the President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
2023-01-03
Within Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, we have an exciting business as we deliver cutting edge products and solutions to our mining and construction customers in over 130 countries. Right now, we're looking for a business minded, confident and resourceful Executive Assistant to our President - someone who truly finds a passion in organizing, coordinating and multitasking right in the center of a global, dynamic and customer-centric environment.
About the job
As Executive Assistant, you're the important right-hand for our President. You offer a supportive and structured partnership and make the everyday business life of your executive as smooth and easy as possible by acting as gatekeeper and maintaining an optimized office setup. You take lead in your assignments and keep track on the smallest details - always with the bigger picture in mind - as you make sure that everything is in place and that your executive knows where to go, who to meet, what to do and what needs to be prepared. Naturally, you manage various administrative tasks, such as travel arrangements, calendars, documentation, events and expenses, and you support in local agreements, contracts and policies. Additionally, you contribute in finding improvements that leads to smart, modern and digital ways of working, and you fully engage in driving our business forward.
Inclusive collaboration and trusting networks are keys in this position, and you keep your eyes and ears to the ground as you assist our management in sensing the organization. On top of this, you work closely with members of our assistant community to share knowledge and best practices, and you open-mindedly connect with internal and external stakeholders, customers and partners worldwide.
The location for this job is at our group headquarters at World Trade Center in Stockholm.
About you
With structured and straightforward ways of working - and not to forget a doer's mentality - you're always two steps ahead, spot what needs to be done and then you take lead! Yes, you truly enjoy a shifting setting, and you have a sharp eye for business, customer value and opportunities. You stay calm under pressure and can switch gears at a moment's notice when the situation calls for it. You also know how to single-handedly prioritize and creatively solve problems on the go, and you challenge us to think outside the box. Naturally, we believe that giving flexible service is in the core of your character and you're thorough, unassuming and resourceful as you facilitate the work life of your executive.
You're an experienced executive assistant, with a service business background, and a previous career that includes roles like this one. We think that you have a degree in a relevant field of studies, although we consider your strong administrative and organizational skills, high integrity and broad interest in business as equally important. You're used to a global environment - including cultural aspects and different time zones - and as we become more and more digital, you need to be tech-savvy and comfortably embrace digital office solutions and new technology. You also communicate fluently in English and Swedish.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we offer a global arena of brilliant minds, and we're technology driven, innovative, entrepreneurial and inclusive! Success is a team effort, and we believe that diversity inspires, so we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
How to apply?
Please send us your application as soon as possible and no later than January 25, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0050034).
Contact information
For more information about this position, please contact:
Frans Laurentz, HRBP, +46 (0)72 880 54 58
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 50 14
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 27 18
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 16 01
To learn about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and sustainability. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas - tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2019, the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 100 billion SEK in more than 160 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
