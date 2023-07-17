Executive Assistant to the President of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions
2023-07-17
Right now, at Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions (SMF), we're looking for a business-minded, confident, and proactive Executive Assistant & PMO to our President in an exciting dual mission for someone who is self-driven, dynamic and truly finds a passion in coordinating, shaping and multitasking right in the center of a global, dynamic, and customer-centric environment.
This is a versatile and unique job where we offer the opportunity to grow your career and broaden your knowledge of wider business challenges while making an impact on the exciting growth journey for our business area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions building the new digital era of manufacturing!
About the job
In this position, you help us accelerate our efforts by supporting the executive and providing expertise in coordination of selected projects/initiatives within our organization. As Executive Assistant, you're the important right-hand for our President. You offer a supportive and structured partnership by acting as gatekeeper and maintaining an optimized office setup. You take lead in your assignments and keep track on the smallest details - always with the bigger picture in mind - as you make sure that everything is in place and that your executive knows where to go, who to meet and what needs to be prepared. Naturally, you manage various administrative tasks, such as travel arrangements, calendars, documentation, coordinating events, and expenses, and you support as needed in local agreements, including collecting signatures and notarization. Additionally, you contribute to finding improvements that leads to smart, modern, and digital ways of working, and you fully engage in driving our business forward.
Beyond taking on the role of an Executive Assistant, you also work as a supportive PMO (project management office). Guided by the President, and together with the management team of the Business Area Segment, you establish ways of working on SMF way, facilitate work in legal boards and operational councils, and follow-up on selected key projects/initiatives. This means that you ensure proactive planning, documentation, and follow-up with respective stakeholders on actions in quarterly reviews, board and council meetings and play a key role in setting governance and streamlining ways of working for regarding councils within SMF and follow up on strategic initiatives.
Inclusive collaboration and trusting networks are keys in this position, and you keep your eyes and ears to the ground as you assist our management in sensing the organization. On top of this, you work closely with members of our assistant community to share knowledge and best practices, and you open-mindedly connect with internal and external stakeholders, customers, and partners worldwide.
The location for this role is in either Stockholm or Sandviken.
About you
With structured and straightforward ways of working - and not to forget a doer's mentality - you're always two steps ahead, spot what needs to be done and then you take lead! Yes, you truly enjoy a shifting setting, and you have a sharp eye for business, customer value and opportunities. You stay calm under pressure and can switch gears at a moment's notice when the situation calls for it. You also know how to single-handedly prioritize and creatively solve problems on the go, and you challenge us to think outside the box. Naturally, we believe that giving flexible service is in the core of your character and you're thorough, unassuming, and resourceful as you facilitate the work life of your executive.
You're either a proactive and structured young academic, seeing this opportunity as a steppingstone in your career, where you learn from working closely with executive managers at high pace, or an experienced executive assistant and having had similar responsibilities in previous roles. We think that you have a degree in a relevant field of studies, although we consider your strong administrative and organizational skills, proactivity, high integrity, and broad interest in business as equally important. You have relevant experience from, or a strong interest for, establishment and governance of operating processes or project portfolios in large organizations and have through this acquired an ability to efficiently document and present information based on complex data. You're used to a global environment - including cultural aspects and different time zones - and as we become more and more digital, you need to be tech-savvy and comfortably embrace digital office solutions and new technology. You also communicate fluently in English and Swedish.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
How to apply?
Send your application no later than August 14th, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0057509).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Anton Karlsson, Recruitment Specialist, anton.karlsson@sandvik.com
Due to vacation times, e-mail is the most efficient way of contact
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
To learn about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services, hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Hiring Manager
Mattias Nilsson, President of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions
