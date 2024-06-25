Executive Assistant To The Ambassador - Le3 - Dfat - Stockholm
The successful applicant will be engaged as a locally engaged staff member by the Australian Embassy, Stockholm.
Please be advised that the Australian Embassy, Stockholm. does not provide relocation assistance and any costs associated with taking up the position would be the responsibility of the successful candidate.
About the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
The role of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is to advance the interests of Australia and Australians internationally. This involves strengthening Australia's security, enhancing Australia's prosperity, delivering an effective and high quality overseas aid program and helping Australian travellers and Australians overseas.
The department provides foreign, trade and development policy advice to the Australian Government. DFAT also works with other Australian government agencies to drive coordination of Australia's pursuit of global, regional and bilateral interests.
About the Australian Embassy in Stockholm
The Australian Embassy in Stockholm is responsible for advancing Australia's bilateral interests with Sweden, Finland and Latvia and for providing Australians resident in or visiting these countries and Estonia with consular and passport services.
About the Position
Under general direction, the Executive Assistant to the Ambassador of Australia provides high-level executive, administrative and organisational support to the Ambassador and DFAT management team. Responsibilities include assisting with the organisation of HOM representational events, facilitating programs for visiting officials and supporting the Embassy's daily operations.
The key responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to:
• Provide high level administrative and organisational support to the Ambassador, including diary management, managing meeting requests and invitations, booking and acquitting official travel and representational activities, completing appropriate record-keeping and managing incoming and outgoing correspondence and telephone enquiries.
• Provide administrative and logistical support for the facilitation of effective visit programs and representational functions and events, in coordination with the official residence as required.
• Managing the Ambassador's representation budget and prepare administrative documents and acquittals for the Ambassador.
• Manage Protocol arrangements, including diplomatic accreditation and visa processes and providing notifications to host governments and Canberra of official travel and absences.
• Liaise with key stakeholders across government, business, NGOs, policy institutes, academia, the diplomatic corps and members of the public.
• Support the Ambassador and Embassy's social media presence, including drafting and posting content.
Provide Swedish-English translation services as required.
• Support the daily administrative operations of the Embassy including assisting to manage the Embassy's reception duties.
• Adherence to Australian Public Service and departmental policies, practices, values and guidelines.
• Perform other administrative and support duties as required, including back-up support to the Policy and Research Officer.
Qualifications/Experience
• Previous experience providing high-level executive, administration and organisational support.
• Strong organisational skills, ability to multi-task and manage priorities, take initiative and work under pressure.
• Strong oral and written English and Swedish communication skills, with accuracy in spelling, punctuation and grammar.
• Proficiency with Microsoft Office programs and social media platforms.
• Effective stakeholder management skills with the proven communication skills required to support effective engagement with internal and external contacts.
• Ability to work both independently and collaborate as part of a small team with integrity, honesty and reliability.
• Ability to exercise discretion and manage sensitive information in accordance with policy requirements.
Selection Criteria
In your written statements, you must include relevant high-level examples from your experience that support your claims against the role. The word limit is strictly 250 words per response. The panel will not assess responses which exceed the word limit.
A. Effective diary management skills, including the ability to organise events and coordinate travel arrangements.
B. Good prioritisation and organisation skills, with the ability to be flexible and manage multiple priorities.
C. Strong communication skills in English and Swedish, including effective written and oral skills.
D. Ability to develop and support productive working relationships with stakeholders, with excellent interpersonal skills.
E. Ability to undertake a high level of executive administration, including maintaining accurate records-keeping.
The Human Resources Section based in the Australian High Commission, London is responsible for managing all recruitment processes across the European region. To apply, please use the 'Apply' button below. Please direct any other queries to recruitment.london@dfat.gov.au
.
We are committed to providing an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees are valued. We appreciate the experiences, skills and perspectives of all individuals. We actively encourage applications from people from diverse backgrounds who share our values. Ersättning
