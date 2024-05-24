Executive Assistant to Patricia Industries
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Assistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, is now looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to join the dynamic team in Stockholm!
Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is Wallenberg Foundations. Patricia is a long-term owner that invests in private companies and works to develop each company to its full potential, focused on the Nordic and North American regions. As of the end of 2023, the Patricia portfolio consisted of ten platform companies, six in the Nordics and four in North America, with aggregate employees of ~20k, sales of SEK ~60bn, EBITDA of ~15bn and a value of ~200bn. Patricia is made up of a diverse team of 30 people located at two offices, one in New York responsible for North American investments and one in Stockholm responsible for Nordic investments, and led by two Co-Heads, one based in New York and one in Stockholm.
Your Role
Patricia is now looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to join the team in the Nordics. This role is one of two EAs who work as a team together at Patricia 's office in Stockholm. In this role, you will support the full Nordic-based team.
This is a very dynamic role with responsibility for a wide range of duties and projects. The ideal candidate is self-motivated, proactive, capable of independently managing workload and priorities, service-minded and a real team player. The two Stockholm-based EAs work closely and support each other in the daily work. You will also be part of the wider network of assistants at Investor AB and its listed and private portfolio companies, which regularly do joint activities.
Key Responsibilities
The responsibilities include planning, scheduling, and coordination for the Nordic team as well as administrative tasks, including calendar management, invoicing, travel booking, website updates, coordinating monthly reports and board material etc., along with planning and organization of various events. This requires a broad range of contacts with many different stakeholders, both internally and externally.
Who We Are Looking For
* A team player with a down-to-earth, prestigeless, positive attitude, and high energy.
* You have good judgement and an ability to make sound decisions without direct supervision.
* You have an interest in trying new ideas and tools to continuously improve ways of working.
* Interpersonal skills, building and maintaining strong relationships based on trust.
* Excellent communication skills, in Swedish and English, and ability to find the right 'tonality ' in the different interactions.
* Strong organizational skills, with an ability to balance the big picture with a good attention to details.
* Structured, well organized, but still flexible.
* Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, and aptitude to work with new digital tools.
* We also think that you are highly proactive with strong drive and service-mindedness.
Apply Now!
In this recruitment process, Patricia Industries collaborates with Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. Please reach out to Evelina Thimper evelina.thimper@jurek.se
or Nina Hallin nina.hallin@jurek.se
if you have any questions about the position.
We do not have the ability to accept applications via email; therefore, please submit your application through Jurek 's website and click on "ansök nu" to the right.
We look forward to welcoming a new member to our Patricia Industries and Investor AB family! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Evelina Thimper Jobbnummer
8703967