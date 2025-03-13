Executive Assistant to international fashion company!
Are you a proactive, structured professional with an eye for details and have a passion for administration and communication? Do you want to be part of a fast-paced environment where you support and work closely with senior leaders in the Group?
In the role as Executive Assistant you will provide our client's management team in the day to day operations. The role is broad, ranging from administrative tasks to planning and coordinating meetings and events. The position will be based in Stockholm.
Work tasks
• Planning & Calendar - Manage very busy and complex calendars, coordinate internal and external business meetings
• Travel - travel arrangement and itineraries
• Meetings - Plan and organize smaller and larger meeting and events (department meetings, leadership team meetings)
• Contact - Be the point of contact towards internal and external stakeholders
• Administration - Expenses, invoices and other administrative tasks
• Office maintenance - Light office management
• Ad hoc support as needed
• Minimum 3-5 years of experience from a similar role
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in english (meritorious if your fluent in swedish)
• Great skills in MS Office and especially Power point
• Highly organized and comfortable in fast-paced settings, with the ability to adapt to changing plans.
• Proactive self-starter with a positive, can-do attitude. Spots where support is needed and knows what matters most for the business and managers.
• Attention to detail, care about execution and have a creative flair
• Highly motivated, has a lot of self drive and are confident in taking initiatives
• Service-minded and solution-oriented, always accountable and ready to help.
• Professional with high integrity, but care about people and colleagues, approachable/likable
It is meritorious if you have
• Worked in a similar role before in an international environment.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Serviceminded
• Supportive
• Solutionoriented
• Responsible
