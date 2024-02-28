Executive Assistant to Global Investment Company
2024-02-28
Are you a flexible, quick-thinking, and solution-oriented individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment and has the ability to prioritize and create structure in a dynamic setting? Do you have experience as an EA and are attracted to the opportunity to work hands-on in a delightful team at one of the leading investment companies? Then the role of Executive Assistant might be the next step for you!
The role offers you a unique opportunity to work in an exciting organization with a global presence and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. The position is a permanent employment, and our client is located in fantastic premises in central Stockholm.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
As an Executive Assistant, you will provide full support to Investment Managers, Investment Director, and Legal Director, and manage key administrative functions and third-party interactions to facilitate efficient running of the office, including:
• Calendar management and monitoring of incoming emails
• Travel management: proactively plan business travel, research and present travel options, arrange all aspects of business trips, and provide travel support
• Events: responsible for planning and coordinating big and small corporate events from start to finish
• Administer the annual corporate events calendar for the Office Management Team.
• Office coordination: work closely with the office team to ensure efficient daily running of the office and back up when required
• Support other Executive Assistants in the Stockholm office and act as a supportive resource when required
• Support HR with planning new company initiatives and projects
• Maintain and update the internal intranet
• Basic accounting: invoice processing, approval of invoices, etc.
In addition to the above, various ad hoc tasks may arise, such as arranging gifts and flowers for special occasions, courier bookings, and handling office equipment such as printers, inventory of merchandise, etc.
ABOUT YOU:
We are looking for someone with previous experience in assisting and coordinating roles, preferably in an international, fast-paced environment. You are passionate about service and always go the extra mile in everything you do.
You are a confident and stable individual with good self-awareness who feels comfortable working under significant personal responsibility and has an easy time prioritizing and structuring your work. You will have significant ownership of your tasks and need to be confident in making quick decisions, with one of your strengths being to always stay one step ahead.
As a person, you are cheerful, engaged, and solution-oriented. You spread positive energy around you and are quick to take initiative and pitch in where needed.
The role requires you to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
APPLICATION
We hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to learn more about the role. We are recruiting continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
