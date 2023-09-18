Executive Assistant GPA BIO
Do you have great organizational and structural skills and is driven by creating efficiency? Do you like to take own initiatives and enjoy working in a fast-moving environment characterized by a collaborative team spirit? Do you enjoy both working in a team and individually and are able to act without guidance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in an environment where own drive and learning new things are highly appreciated
• Work closely with, and learn from, a person with extensive knowledge on how to drive change
• Work in a fast moving and agile environment and supporting a management team that is highly recognized by a collaborative team spirit
• Contribute to our success by using your organization skills, e.g. managing a complex calendar, organize and support team activities and conferences, preparing presentations and taking notes
• Use your interpersonal skills to create a professional network and onboarding new colleagues to secure a great experience for new joiners
• Possibility to take own initiatives and supporting us to develop our administrative processes and routines to increase efficiency Increasing efficiency for the management team by supporting with administrative tasks such as permissions, booking rooms and buying office supplies and lunches
What is needed in this role:
• Ability to proactively anticipate needs and prioritizations
• To be part of a team but also to work individually with limited guidance
• Strong organizational and interpersonal skills and a demonstrated ability to improve processes
• Great communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
• Good computer skills: MS Outlook, Power Point. Knowledge of JIRA and Confluence is beneficial. Service minded is not just words, it is who you are
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
By joining BIO you will be a part of a dynamic team where we care for each other and our colleagues. We believe in the combination of doing a great work while, at the same time having fun with your colleagues.
If you find this challenge motivating, to be in an environment where you are given a lot of responsibility and want to take part and contribute to our exiting change journey, then this is the workplace for you." Maria Appelblad, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 02.10.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Camilla Runelöf
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin, +46 8 5859 3748
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
