Executive Assistant ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Nordics
ABB AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås
2025-04-10
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Are you looking for an opportunity to grow within a global technology leader? We are seeking a proactive and driven Executive Assistant to support the Marketing & Sales Manager for ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Nordics. This role offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into strategic decision making, marketing, and leadership - a great stepping stone for future career growth within ABB.
In addition to providing high level administrative support, you will have the opportunity to engage in marketing related tasks and develop your personal brand within the organization. This is an ideal role for someone who thrives in a fast paced environment, enjoys working with cross-functional teams, and wants to be part of shaping the future of automation
Your role and responsibilities
As an Executive Assistant, you will play a key role in ensuring smooth operations for the Marketing & Sales organization in the Nordics. You will support business processes, manage key administrative tasks, coordinate events and meetings, and act as a central point of contact within the team. Your ability to handle complex tasks, anticipate needs, and drive initiatives will be critical to success in this role.
This role will also allow you to contribute to marketing activities, such as supporting content creation, event coordination, and internal communications providing a platform to build your expertise in marketing and business management.
You will report directly to the Marketing & Sales Manager, ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Nordics.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide high-level administrative support, managing schedules, travel arrangements, meeting coordination, and communications.
Act as a central point of contact for internal and external inquiries, assessing priorities and taking necessary actions.
Support the development of presentations, reports, and business materials for senior management.
Coordinate key business events, conferences, and internal meetings, ensuring seamless execution.
Assist in budget tracking, invoice approvals, and financial administration for the department.
Drive process improvements and efficiency initiatives within administration and business support.
Work closely with marketing and communications teams, supporting campaigns, social media, and brand-building initiatives.
Take the initiative in building your own personal brand within ABB, leveraging exposure to senior stakeholders and key projects.
Qualifications for the role
Previous experience in an executive assistant, business support, or administrative role within a corporate environment.
Strong skills in calendar management, event coordination, travel planning, and documentation. Excellent proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint).
Experience in budget and expense management is a plus.
Interest in or experience with marketing, branding, or content creation is a plus.
A proactive and solution-oriented individual who thrives in a dynamic environment.
Organized and detail-oriented, with excellent multitasking skills.
A strong communicator, able to interact confidently with stakeholders at all levels.
You are passionate about technology, business, and marketing, with an interest in growing within these areas.
You enjoy taking ownership of projects and are eager to learn and develop within a global organization.
More about us
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Business area provides robotics, and machine and factory automation including products, software, solutions and services. Revenues are generated both from direct sales to end users as well as from indirect sales mainly through system integrators and machine builders. www.abb.com/robotics
Recruiting Manager Susanne Timsjö,+46 730 72 39 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by April 24, 2025.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
