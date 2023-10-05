Executive Assistant (735660)
2023-10-05
About this opportunity
Solution Area Managed Services Networks (MSN) is focusing on improving the customer CSPs' operations by leveraging highly skilled and dedicated people, groundbreaking technology in automation, AI deployed at scale. Our customers are looking to improve operational quality and financial efficiency. Our aim is to enable our customers to accelerate the transformation to a modern operations engine to perform in their increasingly complex networks. This, in turn, will enable them to provide more competitive services, at a faster pace. Solution Area MSN is combining extensive capabilities in Network operations, Security, Automation and AI to create a competitive position and secure the success of our customers. Our organization consists of more than 6000 employees that are operating in many countries supporting our global customers across ~100 countries. As the Executive Assistant for the Head of Solution Area MSN, you will be given the opportunity to be an important player in making all this a reality. This role will be a direct report to the Head of Solution Area MSN with location in Sweden, Stockholm.
What you will do
Reporting to the Head of Solution Area MSN you will be handling a wide range of high-level stakeholders. @Ericsson your daily life will be filled with exciting missions mainly focusing on operational aspects of the daily chores in a result-oriented and efficient manner. In this context, some of your core responsibilities include:
Plan upcoming agenda, manage daily agenda, and organize internal and external meetings and workshops
Act as an expert for the respective administrative IT systems as well as authorize e.g. orders, invoices in line with authorization policies and routines & handle/approve purchase orders/concur/ e-forms etc.
Proactively monitor incoming issues on MSN Head's behalf and act where appropriate
Manage information to/from MSN Head and at some occasions support in creating business information, to direct reports and other key stakeholders
Support and inform about Ericsson internal administrative processes, systems and tools.
Lead the administrative tasks for the unit in close cooperation with the other unit assistants
Manage travel arrangements including expense reports for MSN Head
May in some cases take decisions on behalf of his/her manager and represent the unit if delegated.
You will bring
We are seeking for a structured, innovative and experienced Executive Assistant who wants to make an impact by bringing a can-do-attitude and a curious approach to the organization while staying focused on the priorities. Some of the abilities, skills and traits of personality which will greatly help you with this role are:
Solution oriented personality with a strong focus on supporting others and problem solving
Proficiency in planning and organizing
Very strong personal integrity and ability to handle sensitive and confidential information
Excellent collaboration skills and ability to interact with both internal and external stakeholder
Ability to act as business partner, analytical and critical thinking, priorities setting, execution and follow-up decisions
Great ability to network, communicate and share knowledge professionally
Excellent knowledge and understanding of Ericsson organization and processes
Compliancy with instructions and procedures, working with people face-to-face and remotely
Ability to simplify and improve daily routines
Understanding of or previously working with events, project management, administration and customer experience is helpful
Minimum Requirements:
A Bachelor's degree
Good knowledge of IT administrative systems and ERP tools
A capability to communicate clearly in English both verbally and in writing.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Recruiter: Anna Magnusson (anna.magnusson@ericsson.com
)
Selection is ongoing please apply as soon as possible
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
We will review applications prior to the closing date and conduct interviews in parallel with application process thus you are welcome to raise your interest already after seeing the job ad. Should you have any questions please do not hesitate to be in contact with us.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
