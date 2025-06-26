Executive Assistant
2025-06-26
We are looking for an Executive Assistant for a company in Västerås. Start is in August, 6 month contract.
You will support the Marketing and Sales team in Sweden, as well as the Marketing and Sales managers. Main tasks are management support, travel and event bookings, office support and invoice handling. You will also actively participate in the Executive assistants and travel teams.
Characteristics:
Skills needed/programs: High level of integrity, experience from Senior assistant roles / SAP, MS365 and Salesforce are beneficial, but not compulsory.
Fluency in both English and Swedish is required for this role.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in August, 6 months contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se
