In collaboration with our partner, a purpose-driven global investment organization, we are looking for an Executive Assistant. In this role you will work close and support four of the managers in the management team within the Tech area. This position is a great fit for you who is driven by supporting and helping others to succeed.
This is a consultant assignment, 6-12 months - start date in June - with the possibility to get employed by the company. The role is Stockholm-based, and you will a part of the EA team.
Main responsibilities
Making sure workdays, meetings and gatherings are coordinated in the best way. Primarily you will be responsible for:
Calendar management (internal and external meetings)
Travel bookings.
Invoice and receipt management.
Onboarding on site and being responsible for onboarding days once per month (workshops)
Book smaller events, or team-specific events such as welcoming lunch and after works.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are passionate about creating a seamless environment for your stakeholders, giving support and coordinating their day-to-day business and calendars.
Your background
A few years' experience as executive assistant or similar.
Excellent communication skills - fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Interest in Tech is a plus for your understanding about the organization.
Technical skills including Microsoft Office and Google Suite.
As a person, you are passionate, and highly service minded with an "can-do" approach. It's valued to be quality-driven and structured with attention to details. Having the ability to manage demand from multiple stakeholders, we believe openness and adaptability is the key, given work in a fast-paced work environment. Being a cultural carrier, embracing team values and contributing with personal engagement is something that comes natural for you.
Other information
This is a consultant assignment through OIO.
Extent: Full time
Start: June 2024
Location: Stockholm
Remember to submit your application promptly as we conduct ongoing candidate selection, and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we have progressed to the selection and interview phase.
About OIO
Our passion is to help you find the right role and workplace. At the same time, we are aware of the fact that you are picky and choose carefully before taking your next career step, we would do the same. That is why we are dedicated in making sure we get to know you and your ambitions during the recruitment process. We believe that people in the right place have a greater chance of reaching their full potential. Through fair, uncomplicated employment conditions and a present leadership, we strive to help you grow professionally. In this way, we aim to become an obvious career partner for you. We are as picky as you are. Ersättning
