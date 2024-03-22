Executive Assistant
Sharkmob AB / Assistentjobb / Malmö Visa alla assistentjobb i Malmö
2024-03-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
We are looking for an Executive Assistant to join us, Sharkmob, in a fast-paced environment with an entrepreneurial vibe!
You will support the senior management team of Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/)
and report to the Executive Producer. You will work closely with the project management team and studio to facilitate communication, organize meetings, and create documentation.
On the day-to-day you will assist the Executive Producer, Production Directors, and Product Management teams to facilitate operations. You will work with internal teams such as Office and Facilities, HR, Marketing, Communications, and IT to coordinate meetings and events.
Externally, you will communicate with our various partners, such as the publisher, partner team, and owners. You will organize, take part in, and support meetings and discussions at the highest level of the organization. You will also create and maintain various documentation for both internal and external use.
The successful candidate for this role will need to bring energy, attention to detail, and creative problem-solving. You will need a strong drive and determination to chase things up and get it done. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to move into the exciting and dynamic world of video games.
Job specifics
• Assist the Executive Producer in their day-to-day activities
• Aid communication within the management team
• Creating and compiling project documentation
• Host meetings, booking, and note-taking
• Organizing Publisher and partner meetings (virtual and on-prem)
• Organizing internal and external events & visits
• Support Senior Director with strategic support
Requirements
• A driven and self-motivated personality
• A good communicator with excellent written and spoken English
• Demonstrate the highest level of discretion and integrity
• Experience within a business organization
• Efficient with MS Office suite
• Highly organized and structured
Bonus skills
• Chinese (Mandarin) or Swedish language skills
• Experience in other functions within a business (HR, Administration, IT, etc)
• Experience working within video games, media, or creative industries.
• Project management experience
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/)
- a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt (https://bloodhunt.com/en-us)
- a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
8559670