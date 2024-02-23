Executive Assistant
2024-02-23
Dear potential new colleague,
You will be a beating heart for us, supporting the organization in its day-to-day operations. You will closely support members of the global management team. The role is agile and broad, ranging from being a pure calendar management pro, planning and coordinating meetings. Assist with making meetings, events & conferences shine. You master the communication with internal and external stakeholders from different cultures and corners of the globe. This is a very practical role with a lot of focus on problem-solving and a high focus on task completion!
As someone who cares for the planet, you will have varying tasks that changes from day to day.
The oat checklist:
Manage and maintain calendars, with a focus on scheduling and stakeholder management
Prepare and book meetings, agendas, and follow-up on action points
Book business travel arrangements, including flights, transportation, and lodgings, handling and communicating required documentation
Coordinate calendars in order to schedule both internal and external meetings
Booking of conferences and venues
Financials such as credit card reconciliations and expense reports
You will be based at Malmö HQ.
Are you the person we are looking for?
To be successful in this position, we are looking for someone with at least three years of experience from an Executive Assistant role, with a strong connection to administration and service, where assisting with the coordination of projects has been a vital part of your day.
Education is important, but for this position, experience is vital. You are a practical problem solver who has experience from an international environment, knows the importance of your role, the worth of nurturing relations, and is brave enough to exist with us in this ever-changing universe of ours.
We believe that you have a positive "can-do" attitude and are prestigeless. You can lead yourself and create a structure where there are currently pockets of chaos and can work flexible working hours. You speak and write English fluently, and you have used the language in business-related situations.
Here are the qualities we're looking for... do you recognize them in yourself:
• Digital competence, as you primarily will be working digitally in Office365
• Great skills in communication, administration and handling information
• Experience in organizing external and internal meetings and events
• Good experience of business travel arrangements, including handling documentation and requirements
• High levels of discretion, integrity and professionalism are essential
• Good initiative, time and workload management
• Masterful attention to details and thrives in a fast paced dynamic environment with a lot of things going on simultaneously
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
The Oatly Way
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia. Ersättning
