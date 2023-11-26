Executive assistant
I am looking for an executive assistant to free up time for me focusing on my leadership roles. I work as management or board positions in companies, and I have a plan to expand with importing goods for resale, as well as perform research and innovation in the company. The company is owned by me, and I often work as consultant for other companies. The companies I work for are often smaller companies, or companies in need of stability and structure. As CEO, for instance, I often get to create processes for structure, and work with the organisation to enable or improve the business of the company. As a board member, I often work in the operations part time. I have found that I would like to reduce my own time on administration, so I am looking for a person I can trust to work side by side with me to develop the business of my company.
If you do not live in Sweden, you will move to Sweden to the town Lund, where I am living. For a limited time, you may stay in my house until you find accommodation.
Example of tasks (please have the mindset that tasks will vary with time, depending on what I am spending my time with):
Managing file storage in Office 365, keeping order
Handling and scanning mails to digital
Checking several mailboxes, following up on actions
Interface with the accountants
Managing accounts payable, including approving payments
Managing accounts receivable, including sending invoices
Tax planning
Managing assets, such as funds, shares and bank accounts
Office supplies
Agreement management
Company car maintenance
Manage shipping of products, including customs
Contact person with government, such as tax authorities
Assist in companies where Anders works in leadership positions, as executive assistant or administrator as needed, also HR related questions, such as Safety, Health and Environment (SHE).
Your skills
Accounting and finance
International trade
Office 365
Experience from Safety, Health and Environment
Drivers license (it is possible you need to apply for a Swedish driver's license after a year)
Your personality
Looking to learn and develop yourself
Unafraid of working outside your comfort zone, i.e. you like challenges
You have integrity and value honesty
You are loyal
A good listener
You are very social, and find it easy to interact also with people you do not know, no matter their position
Languages
English
Spanish
You accept to learn Swedish as it is necessary to deal with the Swedish government
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-08
E-post: administration@bbright.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BBright AB
(org.nr 559113-9802)
Källarekroken 40 (visa karta
)
226 47 LUND Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8287987