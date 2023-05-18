Executive Assistant
Mexikanska Ambassaden / Assistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mexikanska Ambassaden i Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
The Embassy of Mexico is offering an Executive Assistant position.
The position requires a well-organized and proactive person who, preferably, speaks English, Swedish and Spanish, and is experienced in scheduling coordination and calendar management as well as management of content and flow of information to the Chief of Mission.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other office productivity tools and ability to write/manage correspondence. Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: hdominguez@sre.gob.mx Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Executive Assistant position". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mexikanska Ambassaden
Luntmakargatan 34 4TR (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7794534