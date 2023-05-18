Executive Assistant

Mexikanska Ambassaden / Assistentjobb / Stockholm
2023-05-18


Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Mexikanska Ambassaden i Stockholm, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige

The Embassy of Mexico is offering an Executive Assistant position.
The position requires a well-organized and proactive person who, preferably, speaks English, Swedish and Spanish, and is experienced in scheduling coordination and calendar management as well as management of content and flow of information to the Chief of Mission.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other office productivity tools and ability to write/manage correspondence. Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: hdominguez@sre.gob.mx

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Executive Assistant position".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Mexikanska Ambassaden
Luntmakargatan 34 4TR (visa karta)
111 37  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
7794534

Prenumerera på jobb från Mexikanska Ambassaden

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Mexikanska Ambassaden: