Executive Assistant
2023-05-09
We are looking for an Executive Assistant for an international company in Jonsered (outside Gothenburg). Start ASAP, 7 months contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
Executive assistant to SVP members from the company Management Team
System management for different internal systems such as: Medvind, Coupa, NEO
Together with your colleague share duties of reception and office - with this task comes administration around hotel and taxi bookings, coffee, fruit and lunch orders, pool cars etc.
Plan and lead projects regarding the site
Coordinate site actives such as employer branding initiatives, onboarding trainings, bigger meetings and trainings, CSR activities
Point of contact for service providers
Administrative tasks such as post and package handling
Together with your colleague your focus will be to create a caring, modern and welcoming environment where employees, customers and visitors feel welcomed. There will be opportunities to shape the role based on our needs and your own interests.
The Company
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. This division of the company Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels.
Please note: This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso 100% on-site in Jonsered (outside Gothenburg). Start is ASAP and the contract period is 7 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
